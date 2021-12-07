Santa Claus visited Burnside early this year, with plenty of good news to go around at Monday’s December meeting of the Burnside City Council.
In particular, he had a special gift for Burnside Police Chief Mike Hill, in the form of a plaque and honor from the Humane Society of the United States, the “Humane Law Enforcement Award,” for “leadership in combating illegal animal abuse.”
The award is in connection with Hill’s role in shutting down Tim’s Reptiles in Burnside in early September. The Humane Society of the United States, based in Washington, DC, helped Burnside Police and other agencies rescue some 150 exotic animals that were in the shop when it was shut down.
The investigation got underway based on concerns by Burnside City Code Enforcement. The pet store operator, Timothy C. Lorraine of Whitley City, was arrested by Burnside Police Department on 19 counts of animal cruelty.
Code Enforcement Officer Marc Travis received a similar award, noted Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson.
“It’s a good honor to get from them, because they are the National Humane Society,” said Hill. “This made national news for a national organization.”
Hill took his time in front of the council to announce another holiday gift -- a new police officer may be on the way. He said the Burnside Police Department is going through the hiring process, and there’s a candidate that’s “pretty far along in the process.” Hill also thanked Burnside Fire Chief James Martin for their help organizing the Burnside Christmas Parade this past weekend.
That was another source of holiday joy for the council — the parade. Lawson announced that he thought it was the city’s biggest yet, coming off of 2020 when the parade was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Lawson said Christmas Island has also been “above all expectations,” and credited everyone involved with making the holiday light attraction a success on Burnside Island.
Many kids over the years have wished for a shiny new toy fire truck for Christmas, but Burnside is getting the real thing. Chief Martin said the city is having a new fire truck custom built and designed by a company in Florida, and showed the council images of the progress.
“Everything in this truck is fully customized to our designs,” he said. “We sat down and designed this body to hold our equipment to assist our department.”
The truck was originally supposed to be ready to go December 16, but is on an eight-week delay currently due to supply chain issues; “Nothing to do with this specific truck, this is just an overall production delay,” said Martin. The new projection date for completion is February 11.
Martin asked for the council’s approval to sell an older truck, a 1996 model, in the fleet that this one will be replacing, a request the council approved. The expectation is that they can get $30,000 to $40,000 if they don’t wait much longer to sell it.
In other city council news:
• Jerrica Flynn, who has assisted Frank Crabtree, Jr., in tourism director duties and is a current student at the University of Kentucky, gave a presentation on disturbances in native bat communities in the Burnside areas that she did for her college studies.
• Burnside city departments will start working on budgets soon, and Lawson asked councilors for their suggestions and input on any budgetary needs.
• The council approved two resolutions. One authorized the mayor to make an application and execute any documents regarding a Kentucky Office of Homeland Security Law Enforcement Protection Program grant for Kevlar protective vests for the police department. The other resolution involved confirming certain roads are in the city limits for the Lake Cumberland Area Development District.
