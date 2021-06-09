A house is so much more than just a house sometimes.
It's a home. The realization of a dream. A safe harbor in the storm of life.
Certainly, that's what the new house on Broadway Street in Somerset means to Billy and Kristy Wiles and their seven children — a house they helped build with the assistance of Habitat for Humanity.
"Without Habitat, it wouldn't have been possible," said Billy. "Everybody else gave up on us, but they didn't."
Despite the rain, numerous individuals, including representatives of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, came out to celebrate the Wiles family moving into their new home on Wednesday, following a proclamation at the Somerset City Council chambers.
The whole event celebrated the 10-year anniversary of Habitat for Humanity's presence in Pulaski County. The international non-profit was founded in 1976, and "has helped more than 35 million people achieve strength, stability and independence through safe, decent and affordable shelter," according to their website, www.habitat.org.
The Wiles home was one of two right next to each other recently constructed as part of Habitat for Humanity's mission, the other belonging to a Bonnie Whitis who was unable to be present. The Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for both houses however, along with words from several individuals at the site.
"Our mission is based on Christian values," said Cathy Epperson, president of Pulaski County Habitat for Humanity. "We provide affordable, quality housing to families in need. We put God's love into action by bringing people together and providing a 'hands-up' to build homes, communities and hope in Pulaski County."
That's "hands-up" as opposed to a "hand-out." Families who get these houses must put their own sweat equity into them, working at least 350 hours of labor. The Wiles family actually did over 1,000 hours, said Epperson.
"The parents and children all contributed, and their sisters and brothers," said Epperson.
It took about one-and-a-half to two years to build, with the help of volunteers. The land for the homes was donated by the City of Somerset, both plots formerly part of the old Palm Beach plant parking lot.
When Habitat is ready to build their next home, they'll put out notice that they're accepting applications. Interested parties contact the organization for an application, and a family selection committee reviews what is received and pick out families that qualify for an interview. Then three names are submitted to the local Habitat board and they make the final decision.
Epperson said that Wednesday's celebration was held at the third home site that Habitat has built in the organization's 10 years of existence here in Pulaski County. It's also the largest home that they've constructed.
"Normally our houses are three bedrooms," said Epperson. "This is a five-bedroom home."
Which comes in handy, since the Wiles family has so many members. With seven kids, their previous living situation was simply untenable, noted Billy Wiles.
"We lived in a two-bedroom duplex," he said. "It wasn't very well-taken-care-of by the owner. We tried to move several times and every time we tried to move, we were always told we had too many people.
"I remember seeing a commercial for Habitat one time, and I just figured we'd try it and probably get denied like everything else," he added, noting that what happened next was about a six-month process. "We actually got a phone call from them, got an interview ... They came to the house one day and had the blueprints for us and told us that they chose us. It was a very emotional day that day. Somebody actually wanted to help us, with a bunch of kids — we'd never actually had that before."
Building the house was a "long process" and "challenging," noted Billy, who had some building experience with his father — "He taught me most of the stuff that I used to help with this" — but the end result was an absolute blessing for the Wiles family.
"We actually had a bunch of volunteers that helped, and I'm glad they did," said Billy Wiles. "I love the space (in the home). It's a lot more affordable than what we were doing and gives us opportunities to do stuff we've never been able to do. ... It's a pretty good size.
"It wasn't for us, it was for our kids," he added. "They actually have their own space, and they're a lot happier."
At the home site, there was a brief "blessing of the homes" ceremony, with Pastor Kurt Neely of Langdon Street Baptist Church, and Pastors David Pendley and Ryan Coffey of First Baptist Church of Somerset, which also hosted refreshments on Wednesday.
At the June Chamber of Commerce meeting Holly Whitaker, board member of Pulaski County Habitat for Humanity and co-chair of Wednesday's event with Lynn Ashbrook, gave a presentation about the organization, and portions of it on Wednesday. Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley took part in a proclamation signing earlier Wednesday morning proclaiming June as Habitat for Humanity Month in Somerset and Pulaski County.
"Habitat's vision is of a world where everyone has a decent place to live," reads the proclamation. "... It is fitting to set aside time to recognize the efforts of the Habitat for Humanity Pulaski County Affiliate in Somerset, Ky., the labor of Habitat volunteers, as well as the sweat equity contributed by families."
Ashbrook noted that Habitat raises money through various fundraisers throughout the year, with it taking a couple of years typically to raise enough to start a new build.
"All money stays in the community," she said. "We also do home repairs. Typically elderly or (disabled individuals). Many volunteers join us in these projects."
Epperson noted that she herself lived in sub-standard housing as a child, so she appreciates the need for what Habitat for Humanity does.
"Personally, I know what that feeling is like," she said. "My parents built a new home when I was a teenager, and you just have the feeling that people really care about you as a person and a family, and to be able to live in a quality-standard home is amazing."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.