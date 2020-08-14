In American life, there are few images more familiar than that of the cross.
And it's not just within the walls of churches. The t-shaped structure on which Christ was sacrificed for the world's sins inspires numerous tributes of all kinds — including those placed alongside busy roads.
Burnside is now home to a new rugged cross.
Those driving along South U.S. 27 — or perhaps South Ky. 1247 as it becomes Ky. 90 or exits onto U.S. 27 headed northbound — have noticed the cross going up, right there at the exit. It's expected to be completed this weekend, and those who have made it possible say it's quite the sight to behold.
"It's going to be a tremendous testimony for this city and county," said Melvin Sisson, a local evangelist who was heavily involved in the project along with retired local businessman Les Calhoun. "It's gorgeous."
The cross is 60 feet high and 40 feet wide, and is three feet in diameter. It's wrapped in a white roofing metal for a skin and will be lit up with LED lights at night, serving as a very conspicuous icon of the gospel.
"That's a big piece of pipe," said Sisson.
Calhoun said that he had a "vision" for the cross at that location just north of downtown Burnside — or put another way, it was an answer from above to a more material problem Calhoun was having.
"I bought this piece of property from Citizens National Bank and attempted to put up a commercial sign. It was a good location," said Calhoun. However, he ran into conflicts with the City of Burnside over its sign ordinances and what would be allowed.
"I looked up and said, 'What do I do with the property now?'" said Calhoun. "Well, He gave me an answer."
That was about two-and-a-half years ago. Calhoun got in contact with Sisson and from there they connected with Jim Potter — "the Cross Man," as SIsson noted he was called. Potter recently passed away, but was known for erecting crosses like the one Calhoun had in mind — 34 of them, in fact, including the well-known one along I-75 in Campbell County, Tenn., close to an adult business.
"I travel all the time and see (roadside crosses)," said Sisson. "It just really intrigued me. I've always wanted to do one here, so (the plans) just mushroomed."
The idea of putting a cross up as a statement of faith is nothing new. Calhoun recalled efforts to erect one in Burnside near Jordan Baptist Church, and another in Somerset near Cornett Machine Shop, that drew some opposition and never materialized.
"It's sad to say, but sometimes when you mention the cross to people, it's almost like you said something negative," said Calhoun. It shouldn't be that way.
Even this one has had some pushback, said Calhoun, and it's been a long time in the making. It was in 2018 that Calhoun and Potter stopped by the Burnside City Council. Both the council and the town's Planning & Zoning Board had no problem with the placing of a cross at that location.
Even this week, Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson told the Commonwealth Journal, "I'm glad it's there. As a Christian, I'm glad to see it."
But there were issues with state right-of-ways along the road that Burnside wasn't capable of resolving. For that, Calhoun and Sisson would have to turn to the state government.
"We didn't get any positive feedback from the (Matt) Bevin administration," said Calhoun. "I had to wait until a new governor took over."
Calhoun met with Gov. Andy Beshear and got what he needed to make the project a reality. He expressed appreciation for Beshear's willingness to work with them and said he'd like to invite the governor to a dedication ceremony, whenever it's held.
"For the record, I'm a Republican," said Calhoun — notable as Bevin was GOP as well, while Beshear is a Democrat.
A "lot more work than people realize" had to be done on the project — for instance, a lot of welding had to be done on-site. The limestone at the site meant the area where the cross was planted had to be made 80 yards of concrete instead of the planned 40. And it's costly — "If you ha to pay for it all without some donations, we're talking about $50,000," said Calhoun.
But those donations have come in, and a number of churches have offered assistance. Calhoun credited Sisson with reaching out to 120 different churches — "I've been on the construction end, and (Sisson) has been on the administrative end," said Calhoun.
Other helpful players have been Weddle Enterprises and Boswell Construction, as well of Nickolaas Kriek out of South Africa by way of Albany, Ky.
"He's done a lot of work with SpaceX," said Calhoun of Kriek, who is applying the skin to the cross.
Calhoun said he's "heartbroken" that Potter wasn't around to see the project's completion but is excited about the positive feedback the cross has already gotten from those who have seen it being erected.
"This will be a great monument for this area," he said. "We've already had a lot of people stop and take pictures."
Sisson said a post about the cross going up got over 300 hits on Facebook in less than an hour.
"Everybody's talking about it," he said. "I can't wait until we light it up. Some people drove all the way from Albany to see it."
But while Calhoun and Sisson and Potter may be the men on earth who made the South U.S. 27 cross a reality, Calhoun is quick to note they aren't the ones who should get the glory.
"This is nothing about me," said Calhoun. "It's all about Him, Jesus Christ."
And the plan is for the cross to be here waiting for Jesus when He gets back.
"This thing is well built," said Calhoun. "It'll be there when the Rapture happens."
