The students and staff at A New Beginning Achievement Center (ANBAC) had a unique gift to give the center’s director when she came back from vacation: A hand-made sign that has a sentimental side to it.
Not only will the sign announce to visitors that they have arrived at the center, it is imbued with the likeness of the spirit animals of all those who helped create it.
Rachael Jenkins, the founder and executive director of ANBAC, had talked about how she wanted a sign to go in front of the building. When she took off for a European vacation earlier this month, several staff members decided to make that goal a reality.
Plus, they managed to keep it a secret from Jenkins, surprising her with it on her return.
Jenkins admitted, it was a complete surprise. She said she was unaware of what the group was planning until it was unveiled for her on her first day back from vacation.
“I love it!” Jenkins gushed several days after the big reveal. She still seemed excited for the gift even after it had time to sink in.
Administration Director Leslie Cauldill credited Admin Assistant Dacey Hallum for being the “brains of the operation.”
Hallum used to work for another company that created the iconic wooden letters for the Master Musicians Festival (MMF), Cauldill said.
Hallum, Licensed Behavioral Analyst Beth Kozak and Brittany Hallum, ANBAC employee and Dacey Hallum’s spouse, were hanging out after work discussing the upcoming four-year anniversary for ANBAC when the idea of making large letters came up.
Dacey Hallum wanted to make a sign that incorporated raised letters to give it a 3-D look.
“We didn’t want to mimic those letters (from MMF), so we took ideas from those letters and decided to put them on a backboard to give it the same effect but make it our own idea,” Hallum said.
ANBAC employees Brian “Boogie” Lainhart cut the wood and built the sign at his house with the help of Richard Cash. Then, Dacey Hallum and Brittany Hallum took the sign home with them and, using a projector, traced the outlines of several animals onto the letters.
Not just any animals, however. These were representations of the “spirit animals” of the staff and students.
How did they get spirit animals?
Kozak explained that on a center outing, she found a store selling Beanie Babies that she thought were cute, and she ended up buying a bunch and bringing them into the office.
Students would see them and talk about liking a certain one, so she began using them as a motivational tool — if a student completed their goals by a specific time, she would give them the animal.
But then, even the staff members would come in and talk about wanting one.
“I just got silly with it, and was running around the building saying ‘The spirit spoke, and you are an octopus.’ When new people started coming in, they noticed that everybody had these little stuffed animals in their rooms, and they’d ask ‘Am I going to get one?’ So it became a thing.”
Now, each new person who comes in gets a spirit animal, a sort of guide that leads people to how they should grow and develop.
It’s fitting, Kozak said, because that it essentially what the ANBAC program does. ANBAC is a center helping adults with learning disabilities develop the skills they need to progress in life.
For example, if the goal is to live independently, then ANBAC teaches them how to do laundry, how to manage their finances or how to drive.
For others, the goal may be to get a job, so ANBAC teaches the types of skill they need for different careers.
The idea of a spirit animal is just another way to demonstrate how each person is learning their skills in a unique way.
Dacey Hallum is a chameleon, because she adjusts well to any situation, Caudill explained.
“I’m an otter because my family is everything” Caudill said.
And Jenkins, the one for whom the sign was built, is a sloth.
“That doesn’t correlate to her being lazy or anything like that,” Caudill said, “I think her spirit animal is a sloth because we tell her she needs to slow down. She’s a workaholic.”
Once the spirit animals were traced onto the sign, each person was allowed to paint their animals in their own style.
“We wanted everybody to have a hand on it, to be involved in it,” Caudill said. That way, whenever the sign gets put up, everyone will know that it took a group effort to make it.
They had less than three weeks to complete the project, since it had to be finished by the time Jenkins came back from vacation.
“It was hard work, but on the end of the day on Friday, when everybody stood back, we were like, ‘Holy cow, we did that!’” Caudill said.
And not only was Jenkins surprised by the sign itself, the staff said they were surprised by some of the work the students put in.
“We go to see a lot of them take some leadership, too — ones that surprised us by stepping up and taking a leadership role,” Dacey Hallum said.
“We have some very creative students here, very artistic students, but like Dacey said, there were students that surprised me with their artistic abilities,” Caudill added.
Plus, the students’ regular work didn’t stop just because they were working on a special project. Students learned skills like problem solving, teamwork and time management by coordinating their schedules to work on their animals in between other coursework.
On the day of Jenkins’ return, the center’s director said she got an inkling that something was up when some of the staff invited her to eat breakfast at a restaurant before going into work.
Originally, she thought they were bringing her to a public place to give her bad news, Jenkins joked. But when the meal kept going and they were just talking about work, she realized it was a ploy to stall for time.
Then, when she was brought to the parking lot of the center, she was told to put a shirt over her head to block her view. Jenkins said it probably looked like she was being kidnapped.
When the shirt was removed, she still couldn’t see the sign because everyone was standing in front of it.
“I was like, ‘Why is everybody in my landscaping?’” she laughed. “I thought they were going to sing a song or something. I was like, ‘This is great, but do they have to stand in my landscaping?’”
But when they moved and revealed the sign, Jenkins said she was in shock.’
“It’s just such a unique idea,” she said. “It was just so us.”
