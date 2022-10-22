When it comes time for a couple to get engaged, the question can be popped in many ways. Some couples prefer a subtle and romantic dinner for two, others opt for a grand gesture. When Cody Hutton decided it was time to take the next step in his relationship with girlfriend, Osha Clark, he decided to take his proposal to grand heights.
Clark thought she was going to celebrate the birthday of her boyfriend and his twin brother but after an open-air dinner with family and friends her boyfriend suggested they go to the top of a hill to shoot guns. Thinking nothing of it, Clark climbed to the top of a hill with Hutton. On the way up, Clark noticed guitar music coming from the hilltop and saw the top of a hot air balloon. She turned to her mother and asked if she knew what was happening. Her mother said yes, with tears in her eyes and then told her to go to her honey. When the couple topped the hill a dream more than a year in the making came true.
Instead of guns and targets, on top of the hill was a small couch and coffee table decorated with flowers and light up white letters, spelling out two simple words, “marry me.” Her answer, which made her the future Mrs. Cody Hutton was immediate and sealed with a kiss.
“I was just speechless, just completely speechless,” Clark said.
Hutton had been planning this proposal for a long time and it took the help of friends and family. His brother, Caleb Hutton, helped set things up and played the guitar serenade for the couple. In addition to planning the proposal, Cody Hutton made sure that the dinner looked like a full-fledged birthday party with balloons and decorations and a meal catered by Serendipity at the Orange Door. He also arranged for a hot air balloon to take them for a ride after she said yes.
“It was very important,” Cody Hutton said about making sure all the details of the night were perfect. “It’s a once in a lifetime thing.”
For a while, weather was a concern when it came to the hot air balloon but he did have a backup plan that involved fireworks and paper lanterns but Hutton had his heart set on the hot air balloon.
“I’m a pretty over the top kind of guy,” he said. “It was go big or go home.”
The scene for the proposal was definitely big. The balloon was 80 feet tall and 30 feet wide and big enough to hold 90,000 basketballs.
Michael Stinson, owner operator of Exclusive Balloons said he has proposals in the hot air balloon several times a year but this proposal was different because of the light up marry me sign and the vignette with the love seat that could be seen from the air. He believes that hot air balloon proposals are popular because it’s a new experience for most people.
“A lot of people have never been in a [hot air] balloon or around a [hot air] balloon,” Stinson said.
In addition to the newly engaged couple, most of the party goers were able to ride in the hot air balloon as well.
Clark and Hutton met while at a conference for students of Christian high schools. They said that they immediately started falling for each other.
“We both have a lot of the same interests,” Clark said. “We’re both very family oriented.”
In addition to their similarities Clark said Hutton’s character is what attracted her to him the most.
“He was very respectful is what I noticed first,” she said. “His love for the Lord is what encouraged me to pursue him.”
The two exchanged snapchat information and their love story started.
The proposal was staged at the farm of a friend of Hutton’s family and it included a lot of their close friends and relatives, which is something that the couple had talked about being important to them from the time they started talking about marriage.
“It was a special moment for all of us,” Clark said.
Clark is the daughter of Channing and Jennifer Clark and Hutton is the son of Chuck and Desiree Hutton and Tom and Misty Garner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.