Imagine being a little kid. You've hit your head on something hard and suddenly your vision is blurry — really blurry. Your mother has abandoned you, taking your brothers and sisters and leaving you to fend for yourself, a lost cause. You're scared, you're in pain, and you don't know where you are — you can't even see what's right in front of you.
Moreover, you have no idea if or when help is coming — you don't even know what help is. All you know is the comfort of your mother's embrace, and suddenly she's gone and you're all alone, completely helpless.
That's the situation that a young Kentucky wildcat — the actual animal, not the sports variety — found herself in recently in the Richmond area. And a Pulaski County wildlife rehabilitation organization is helping that forsaken feline find a new and safe forever home.
Addison the wildcat — or bobcat, if one prefers — was five months old when she was found on the grounds of the Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond, Ky., last month.
"She was kind of walking in circles, and the (Kentucky Department of) Fish & Wildlife guy there got involved and helped capture her," said Carol Moore, owner of WIldlife Matters Rehabilitation Haven in Nancy. "You could tell that she was having trouble seeing, her eyes kind of looked like she had an infection but you couldn't see her eyes that well."
That happened on September 1. Later that day, the wildcat was brought to Moore's location; "They called us after trying other area rehab facilities," she said. "Nobody wanted her and they brought her to us."
Moore took the blinded bobcat to Dr. Bruce Burkett at Somerset Animal Hospital as she does all her non-human guests and he put it on two different antibiotics for a period of two weeks, to see if the cat's vision improved. It didn't, and upon a second visit, the cat was designated as "non-releasable" — the first such critter to come through Moore's facility that couldn't be let back out into the wild.
"She's basically blind; she can see some movement," said Moore of the 20-pound bobcat. "What happened, (Burkett) said, is that she'd hit her head. She had head trauma, because she's healthy other than that. When they brought her to us, she was healthy, she wasn't underweight or anything like that.
"Whenever she hit her head, it cause the issue with her eyesight," added Moore. "Her mom left her to take care of the rest of the litter. She was trying to fend for herself and she couldn't. All she could do is just stand in one spot and make circles because she didn't know where she was. ... Chances are, (her) mother got tired of waiting and just left (her) behind."
Bobcats are generally about twice as large as your typical domestic housecat and usually gain up to about 30 pounds, according to NationalGeographic.com. The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife says that bobcats are found in every county in Kentucky, increasing substantially in population since an ebb in the early 1970s.
Moore named the wildcat Addison, after Kate Walsh's character on the TV show "Grey's Anatomy," and developed an attachment to the animal after giving it all its medications and taking it to the doctor so many times
"We wanted to keep her," said Moore. "Based on nobody wanting to take her in when she was found, I thought, 'I'm just going to keep her for myself.' Why keep trying? Why should we put all this money into giving her all this care and then someone comes forward and say 'Oh, we'll take her now'?"
That helped launch a long-considered development for Wildlife Matters Rehabilitation Haven that will help Moore's dream reach its full potential.
"Growing up, I was always bringing animals into the house, anywhere from squirrels, chipmunks, etc.," said Moore, who recalled just how infatuated she was with wildlife during a trip to the zoo at age 14.
"I jumped the fence of the wolf enclosure because I wanted to 'pet' one," she said. "I wasn't injured. I wanted to give it a treat."
A couple of years ago, Moore decided to follow this passion and become a wildlife rehabilitator. She signed up for the necessary courses, and has been licensed as such since 2020. But there are more steps to in order to keep wildlife on site.
The facility has been working toward an important licensing with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) as far back as six months ago, but didn't have the funding to keep moving forward with the necessary step of building permanent enclosures.
"We had a fox we thought were were going to have to keep but it got better and we were able to release it," said Moore. "We just thought we'd call (the USDA) when we do get it done, no reason to rush on it. Well, then we got the bobcat.
"We had two choices: We could transfer (Addison) to another facility, like a zoo, another wildlife center, or we could apply for a USDA license," added Moore. " We've only got our Wildlife Rehabilitation license; all that means is we take in all these animals, we rehabilitate them and release them."
Now that they had an animal that couldn't be released, and that Moore wanted to stay, it was time to put the paw to the pedal as far as raising money for a permanent enclosure for the animal.
"We're funded by donations from the public," said Moore. "We set up at as many local events as we can to try to raise money. ... We set up at the Somernites Cruise every month. We recently set up at the Zombie Walk in Eubank. (Saturday) we have our big 'Back to the '80s' fundraiser at Sk8ter's Paradise."
Efforts to raise money to help Addison proved relatively easy, with the donations hitting the mark in only two days. "Everybody seems to like her because she's a Kentucky wildcat," observed Moore, reflecting the popularity of the state's flagship college athletics program.
Added Moore, "We recently hosted an online Facebook fundraiser and one of our Facebook followers from Tennessee got into contact with us and offered to pay the remaining costs for the enclosure. She overnighted a check to us."
The enclosure is almost ready to go — the concrete was poured last week, and workers have been painting it (Kentucky blue, of course; Moore says Addison "deserves nothing less") and putting on the finishing touches before a perimeter fence is put up. Moore said that professional contractors have been doing the job.
"Once that's done, the USDA is going to come out to the house and is going to do an inspection," said Moore. "Once we pass our inspection, we'll be registered as a USDA educational facility and (Addison) can live with us forever.
"We have to go through the same guidelines and inspections as (facilities) like the Knoxville Zoo, the Cincinnati Zoo," she added. " ... I'm having to send a USDA officer pictures of her enclosure as it progresses. When it's done, we'll schedule a time for them to come out and they're going to do the inspection."
Once approved, Addison will serve as an "ambassador" for the rehabilitation facility and they'll have other ambassadors as well.
"We have a non-releasable squirrel we just got a hold of that's going to be an ambassador," said Moore, noting that the squirrel's name is Annie. "Once we get our USDA permit, we'll be able to take our squirrel around to schools to teach them about wildlife. Can't do that with a wildcat, you can with a squirrel or possum."
So far, about 200 animals have come through the facility since January. Addison is the second bobcat.
"We've had foxes, we've had groundhogs, we've had possums," said Moore.
Ultimately, Addison's story made it all the way full circle, back to where she was first found. The Blue Grass Bulletin — described as "a publication for employees of the Blue Grass Chemical Agent Destruction Pilot Plant" which destroys the chemical weapons stored there at the Blue Grass Army Depot — did a story last week on what happened with Addison.
It describes how Explosives Operator Bailey Canterbury "heard a 'wild noise' outside the depot building where he works" and went outside to find the wildcat, which "kept running into the wall, walking into objects." It described how Addison had a problem with her inner eyelids which are supposed to protect the cornea.
The article said that "it's not rare" for those at the Army Depot to see bobcats there, as "they have plenty of prey to hunt, such as rodents, rabbits and birds."
Now Addison won't have to try to hunt for food with bad eyes on a military facility — she'll be living the good life as an ambassador with a True Blue home.
"(I'm) extremely happy," said Moore of the turn of events for Addison the wildcat. "In the time we've had her, I've grown very attached. ... The amount of love and concern her followers and supports have shown is astonishing."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.