Excluding the new Pulaski County Judge-Executive Marshall Todd, this year’s Fiscal Court is a return of familiar faces with all five incumbent magistrates winning their November election races.
Despite serving on the Pulaski County Fiscal Court for the past eight years, Third District Magistrate Jimmy Wheeldon has not been physically present for many of the county sessions over the past year due to health issues. However, the local county government body opened up the new year with veteran magistrate Wheeldon sitting in his usual seat at the head of the horseshoe-shaped meeting table.
For a good part of last year, Wheeldon viewed the bi-monthly meeting from his home via a livestream monitor.
“I’m real thankful that we could set it up and do that,” Wheeldon remarked on the live stream set up for him to participate. “It was almost like I was here.”
Wheeldon was optimistic about working with a veteran group of fellow magistrates and the newly-elected judge.
“I think it should be good,” Wheeldon commented. “Everybody’s willing to work with each other.”
Despite not being present at several of the recent Fiscal Court meetings, Wheeldon was still busy taking care of third district constituents’ needs — all the while dealing with his own personal health issues.
“I’m glad to be back,” Wheeldon stated. “However, I’ve worked the whole time answering phone calls and trying to meet the needs of the general public out there when they called. The guys over the road department worked with me and they’ve tried to help me as best they could so my district’s not been suffering any.”
Wheeldon admitted it has not been easy dealing with county business on the days he was not feeling well.
“Sometimes I don’t feel like working, but my wife (Sharon) has been a big help in getting things done when I couldn’t.”
