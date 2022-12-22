The Rocky Hollow Recreation Center offers a wide range of services to the community. Their huge gym with an overhead jogging track gives Pulaski Countians a place to get a good workout as well as provide a big, open space for community events.
On Tuesday, Rocky Hollow created a winter wonderland, with the first annual Rocky Hollow Christmas.
“Come on, come all!” raid the flyer for the event. “Family and friends are all welcome to an evening of holiday fun.”
Tables surrounded the gym, each hosting a vendor from a local business or sports team. There were various games children could participate in and many of the tables offered candy for kids to munch on.
Activities offered included face painting, foam tomahawk throwing, and a smattering of business mascots for children to interact with and take pictures with.
Also in attendance was Kris Kringle himself. Sporting a jovial grin, Saint Nick took his time with each child to find out what they wanted for Christmas and pose for a picture.
David Dorsey, City of Somerset Parks & Recreation Director, oversees the maintenance and landscaping of all 11 public parks in Somerset. This includes basketball and soccer leagues, disc golf, walking tracks, etc.
It’s a big job. Still, Dorsey felt it was important that the community have one more event added to the calendar to maximize Christmas cheer.
“It is our first Rocky Hollow Christmas for kids,” said Dorsey. “Everything is free of charge, of course. We’ve got about 16 vendors set up. They’re giving out candy treats, snacks, playing some games and stuff. Santa Claus is doing pictures. We got some banks here. We got some sign companies. Animal hospital. Local sports teams.”
Dorsey said many of the vendors already buy advertising at the center, and Dorsey had no problem finding enough to fill up the gym.
“We asked 18 vendors, and we got 16 vendors just like that,” he said as he snapped his fingers.
Dorsey loves doing events like this because they help bring the community together, noting the Somerset Junior Woman’s Club’s Angel Care Program that Rocky Hollow recently hosted.
“We sponsored that with our golf scramble,” said Dorsey. “We gave the woman’s program $10,000 to go towards to the angel care program.”
Dorsey has been working since early November to organize the event and wanted to make sure as many people knew about it as possible. Dorsey set the standard for what would make the event a success.
“[The event will be a success if] everybody leaves with a smile on their face,” said Dorsey. “We just want people to come on through, play some games, get some treats, and get pictures with Santa Claus.”
When asked if Dorsey had his wishlist for Santa ready, Dorsey joked, “I’ve not been real good this year. I might be on the naughty list.”
Dorsey plans for Rocky Hollow to hold the event again next year and hopes it will grow.
