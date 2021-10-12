It’s been over a year and a half since Brynlee Bigelow’s life was lost on a stretch of Woodford County highway.
Brynlee, 21, was a Somerset High School alum and University of Kentucky student. She was known for her exploits on the softball field in particular, a sport she would play at the college level.
The car crash that took her life occurred in February of 2020. Memorializing the place where the accident took place, a cross sat along that stretch of I-64 outside Lexington, with Brynlee’s name on it, her jersey numbers, her dates of birth and passing, and a small Christmas tree decoration someone left on the cross last holiday season.
And not long ago, on September 27, Brynlee’s mother Johnna discovered that the cross had gone missing.
“I got a call from a friend whose husband is a trucker,” said Johnna, a Professor of Communication at Somerset Community College. “She said, ‘Her marker’s gone,’ and I didn’t follow her at first and I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And she said, ‘Brynlee’s cross is gone.’ (Her husband) drives by it all the time and he called her to tell her it was gone.”
Johnna immediately posted about the lost cross on social media and contacted Katrisha Waldridge, who was the first one on site after Brynlee’s accident and stayed with the girl until she passed away. Waldridge also passes the marker often, so Johnna asked her if it was missing. Waldridge confirmed it.
“I was in a state of panic,” said Johnna. “I was like, ‘Why would it be gone?’ It had been there since June of last year. We set it far enough off the road that we didn’t think it would be obtrusive to any of the traffic. None of the mowers had done anything to it.
“I went to the worst place possible,” she added. “Would anybody take it just to be mean? That would just be so disheartening.”
No sooner had Johnna contacted the state highway department and left a message to see what she could find out from them than the answer came to her suddenly. A former student of hers, J.C. Little, now living in Frankfort, Ky., commented on her Facebook post that he had found the cross.
“I was just floored,” said Bigelow. “I hadn’t talked to (him) in years. ... He had never even commented on any of my Facebook posts before, so it was just so totally random and out of the blue.”
Little was taking his vehicle through a car wash when he saw Johnna’s post on his phone. “He was like, ‘I’m close enough, I’ll go check and see.’ He knew the general vicinity where (the cross) was and initially found the upright post but the cross post wasn’t there, so he kept on looking.”
Little sent the picture on to Johnna, who said she was celebrating because she knew she could replace the missing post, but within minutes, Little sent her another photo — he’d found the other post, a good distance from where the cross was.
“The next picture I got, he had put it all back together again,” said Johnna. “It was such a full range of emotions for me, from thinking it was gone and thinking the worst (to seeing it back in place).”
Little wasn’t the only one. Johnna said she had multiple people offering to go check on the cross. But Little was able to get there before anyone else had to and took care of everything without Johnna even asking.
“It was just probably one of the most uplifting (moments),” said Johnna. “When he sent me the picture, I cried. ... He didn’t have to do that. He went the extra mile.”
Johnna recalled Little saying that he knew if it had been his mother or sister, he would have wanted someone to do the same for them.
Everything happened quickly — from beginning to end of the dilemma, about two hours, said Johnna. She was on the phone with husband Brad and kept him updated throughout.
“It was crazy how quickly we learned of it,” she said.
A lot of people who know the Bigelows keep an eye out for the marker, often taking pictures and sending them to Johnna and Brad, so she knows the memorial to her child is well watched-over.
“It’s like something people look for, so they actually were missing it,” she said. “It has just come to represent so many things for different people, that they were all concerned about it.”
It was a “relief” that they wouldn’t have to rebuild the marker — Brad built it himself as a “labor of love,” noted Johnna. They put it up on Brynlee’s birthday last year.
“It’s just a sacred location to us,” said Johnna of the spot where the marker is.
She said she learned from the highway department that the mowers are usually good about working around it and a marker won’t be taken down if it’s put up.
The Bigelows have a deeper connection to the importance of such items on the roadway now that it’s a part of their lives as a family.
“Our whole lives, we’ve passed crosses on the side of the road,” said Johnna. “When you pass those crosses, even if you don’t know the story, (you notice them). Now for us, we understand the significance of that spot. That’s what makes it very special — it’s the place where that person took their last breath. That person was loved, and it’s a very special place.
