Fifty years ago David and Sue Branscum got their wedding cake decorated at Amon’s Sugar Shack by Patty Dinsmore. In celebration of their half a century with each other, the couple has the exact same cake decorated again—also by Patty Dinsmore.
Dinsmore has been decorating cakes for Amon’s Sugar Shack for decades. Originally from Ohio, Dinsmore started her decorating career, not with cakes, but with human beings.
“I originally wanted to go to cosmetology school, but I couldn’t get the hours in,” said Dinsmore.
The Sugar Shack took her in as a waitress, but when the cake decorator quit, she took up the mantle and has been icing treats ever since.
“I just kind of learned as I went. Taught myself!” Said Dinsmore.
Dinsmore said that what helped with her picking up cake decoration so quickly was her love of drawing. She was able to translate those skills into her new craft and can, nowadays, practically frost a cake without even looking at it.
Dinsmore said that Sue Branscum came into the Sugar Shack several days ago and handed Dinsmore a picture of her original wedding cake. Certainly a blast from the past, Dinsmore didn’t quite know what to make of it when she saw it.
“We don’t even use that style anymore,” said Dinsmore.
Today, people have wedding cakes that are more simple and restrained in their appearance, but this cake was covered in frills and dollops of icing.
Mrs. Branscum wanted a cake exactly like the one that she had for her and her husband’s wedding 50 years ago. They even used the same cake topper of a beautiful bride and handsome groom under a wedding bell.
Despite the amount of time it’s been since Dinsmore has had to make such a cake, she’s an old pro, and after baker Terry Stephens and his sons Brian and Daniel took it out of the oven, Dinsmore was able to get the cake frosted in half an hour.
That’s right. Dinsmore doesn’t bake the cakes.
“That’s why I haven’t made a cake at home in 50 years,” she said with a laugh. “I don’t like to bake, but I like the decorating part.”
Amon’s Sugar Shack has been a staple of Pulaski County. Originally, it was just a hole-in-a-wall store under a pool hall near where the new judiciary building stands. It also just sold simple donuts. But since it flourished into the business it is today, it has a loyal customer base and a menu of all sorts of grub to please the bellies of Pulaski Countians.
Dinsmore has obviously been with the business for a long time and she’s seen lots of cake styles come and go. Originally, she had to paint on designs herself, but now she can use a printer to get a picture-perfect design on the top of the cake.
She had a bit of trouble picking her favorite cake she’s ever decorated over the years, but one that stuck out to her was the hospital. In celebration of its construction, she built a model of the hospital out of cake. She did the same for Somerset mall, and she recalled those being the biggest cakes she’s done.
“I also did a seventeen-tier wedding cake that was all spread out. That was probably the largest wedding cake I’ve done,” said Dinsmore.
Through the years of working at the Sugar Shack, Dinsmore calls the people she works with her family. Current owner, Doug Stephens inherited the business from his parents. The late co-founder of Amon’s and Stephens’ mother, Rosemary Stephens, is who gave Dinsmore the cake-decorating job in the first place. Dinsmore felt that she and Mrs. Stephens had a mother-daughter relationship, and she felt that Mrs. Stephens’ four children reminded her so much of her own family.
