A tiny-home village for transitional individuals 

Working through the ministry in the local jails and women's conferences, Somerset resident Virginia Dial worked with individuals who were trying to get back on their feet and become a part of the community. Whether they were incarcerated, recovering from substance abuse or veterans trying to adjust to their new surroundings, Dial started asking these individuals why were they relapsing or what their stumbling blocks were.
"When I asked them what was the main reason they didn't succeed after their rehabilitation, I almost always got the same answers," Dial commented. "'I have no place to live, I don't have a job, or I have no transportation.'"
Dial began to look for solutions to these common problems for individuals trying to successfully transition from rehabilitation to becoming a functional part of society. She found a successful small house community in Austin, Texas called Mobile Loaves & Fishes, a social outreach ministry that has been empowering communities into a lifestyle of service with individuals in need.
Dial examined how this model could work for the Somerset area and came up with the concept of Connect Community Village. Dial enlisted the help of current board members Sherry Caudill, Jim Dick, Ed Amundson, Steve Dunagan, Tyler Barrett and Nathan Fisher.
Connect Community Village is a proposed tiny home initiative that will consist of individuals, including veterans, who are seeking to develop the necessary faith-based transitional skills to lead purposeful, productive, and successful lives following complex trauma, addiction recovery, and incarceration.
Connect Community will act as a conduit to assist in the development, transitioning, and equipping of individuals with the necessary life skills to return to their families and communities with a sense of a higher purpose and commitment that results in a more productive and successful life.
To bring the concept to reality, Dial and her seven-member board will have to secure a plot of land to serve as the home of the purposed Connect Community Village.
"We have made a purchase contract on a 25-acre plot of land off Campground Road," Dial stated. "We have until Sept. 1 to come up with enough funds to purchase this property."
The purchase of the land is the biggest obstacle for the success of the proposed Connect Community Village. Once a plot of land has been secured, Dial stated she has the grants, contractors, donated supplies and volunteers to start immediate construction of the new tiny-home community.
"Once we are up and running, Connect Community Village will be a self-sustained community," Dial stated. "We will teach our residents to live a more simple life and live off the land."
The proposed Connect Community Village will have cattle, livestock, and a kennel for high-risk animals. The residents would also maintain gardens, and work on arts and crafts, as well as other projects.
"We want this community to be a safe place for transitional individuals," Dial stated. "Connect Community Village is a conduit to assist transitional individuals in giving them the life skills to successfully return to their families and communities."
Connect Community Village is 12-month program that will provide safe housing for their residents, while they learn job skills. Connect Community will also provide health services, mental health services, transportation, life skill training, and faith-based support.
The Connect Community Village is looking for funding support from individuals, business, and other organizations to help secure their initial plot of land. To donate or learn more about Connect Community Village, visit their website at connectcommunityvillage.com or on facebook at facebook.com/ConnectCommunityVillage.
