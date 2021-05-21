About a week out from Memorial Day Weekend, the chief figure in local tourism is excited about what the holiday may hold in store.
Michelle Allen, executive director of Lake Cumberland Tourism/Somerset-Pulaski County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said that while Memorial Day is usually the kick-off to the summer tourism season, people are rolling in early this year.
“They’ve already started coming in on the weekends, the folks on the lake,” said Allen. “They’re coming this weekend with Somernites Cruise coming up and the weather is supposed to be nice. We usually say Memorial Day is when the season starts, but I think everybody is ready to get out after COVID and are planning vacations as early as possible because they’re excited to come to Lake Cumberland.”
Allen hasn’t had the opportunity yet to check on lodging numbers, but is tracking a different kind of marker of tourist interest: social media.
“There’s so much chatter out there (about) people already coming down early because the weather looks so well, the lake is starting to clear up from all the debris,” said Allen, referencing the effects of flooding earlier this year. “I think (Memorial Day) is going to be a great start to the summer, and will determine how the summer is going to look.”
Last year was an unusual year in so many ways, not the least of which because of the restrictions put in place due to concerns about COVID-19. Many restaurants and businesses that normally would have been doing great were closed or limited because of those measures.
The silver lining there is that Lake Cumberland got visitors it might not otherwise have had. When people wanted to enjoy the great outdoors, many of them took shorter trips and stayed closer to home — and Lake Cumberland was very often the beneficiary.
“There were people coming to Somerset who had never been before,” said Allen. “If they had a good experience, they’re going to be coming back again this summer. And it will be even better, because not only are the new people going home and telling about how good a time they had, they’ll be bringing new people with them.”
Considering then that they should be coming back to an area largely freed of the regulations that negatively affected last year’s tourism business, Lake Cumberland could be ready to rebound in a big way.
“It’s going to help tremendously,” said Allen. “... People don’t realize the (economic impact visitors have) on the community. They’re eating at our restaurants, going shopping, going to our gas stations. That’s why they call us the ‘Capital of Lake Cumberland.’ We have all of those things. We’re the largest community surrounding the lake.”
In particular, 2019 was a fruitful year for the area, with tourism resulting in an economic impact of $126 million for the year. Allen thinks this year can get back up to those kinds of desired numbers.
Allen said she expects all of the businesses that directly benefit from tourism to be “100 percent ready” for the influx that will begin in earnest next weekend, with staffing shortages the only real question facing local businesses.
“I think everybody has been getting ready. They know everybody is ready to go, Our restaurants, hotels, short-term rentals are very well-prepared to see these visitors come,” she said. “Hopefully we have enough people to be working to handle the people coming into the community and spending money.”
As local recreation spots, the county’s crown jewel, Pulaski County Park — with its cabins, camping spots and beach area — is “booked,” Allen noted.
“(PC Park) is a hot commodity for people wanting to come and camp, for people wanting to put their boats in the water” she said. “(Its facilities) are top-notch in the entire state.”
There’s only one big name left to convince about Memorial Day in Pulaski County, and that’s Mother Nature. Allen notes that in Kentucky, it’s hard to count on consistent weather, but as the forecast looks now, May should be leaving in fine form, with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s.
“This weather looks awesome,” she said. “As of right now, it looks like it’s going to be a good weather this weekend and next.”
