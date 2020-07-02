The executive director of Somerset-Pulaski County Convention and Visitors Bureau thinks, despite the coronavirus pandemic, Independence Day observance in Lake Cumberland Country will be "better than most because we have the lake."
Michelle Allen pointed out fireworks shows at Nancy Fire Department at dark on Friday, the Eubank Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks at Eubank City Park on Saturday, Fireworks Over Lake Cumberland at Lee’s Ford Resort and Marina on Saturday and Bear Wallow Farm Fireworks Celebration at Bear Wallow Farm beginning at dark on Saturday are places of entertainment during the early summer holiday weekend.
Of course, in the Somerset area, retail stores, many with holiday sales, are open for those who want a shopping break from the Water Wonderland. Tourists and locals should be able to find a place to eat. A spokesperson at the Pulaski County Health Department said restaurants open for a month can serve in dining areas at 50 percent capacity. If open less than a month, capacity is limited to 33 percent.
Gasoline prices are relatively cheap, ranging from $1.85 for regular grade at City of Somerset Fuel Center on Chappell's Dairy Road to $2.07 to $2.09 along the U.S. 27 business strip.
Lake Cumberland –– where social distancing is easy on spacious water and in forested coves –– is in near perfect shape for boating, fishing and skiing. Park Ranger Tanner Rich said the lake is about 2 feet below summer pool and slightly rising because of recent rains. He said there is still some debris, particularly in the Cumberland Point and Waitsboro areas but it is clearing away. The water is clear and surface temperature is 84 degrees, he said.
The weather is typically summertime with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and a meager 20 percent chance of a thunderstorm early in the weekend, with rain chances slightly increasing as the holiday period wears on; nothing unexpected weatherize at this time of year.
"Our parks are open this weekend for all to enjoy," e-mailed Pulaski County Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price. "We are still following the governor’s and CDC guidelines for all our citizens' health and safety," assured Price.
"We welcome all to get out and enjoy our green space but be respectful of others' space," said Price. "There are plenty of areas to swim at Pulaski County Park. We just ask for all not to congregate in large groups. We are unable to have our annual fireworks this year at Pulaski County Park due to ongoing CDC guidelines," the deputy judge-executive explained.
"Our RV campground at Pulaski County Park is already full, cabins are rented as well as our shelters. All our parks’ trails are open for walking, jogging and biking. County parks are typically open from daylight to dark," Price concluded.
Likewise, all United States Army Corps of Engineers' recreational areas along the lake are open and fully operational," according to Brant Norris, conservation ranger for the Corps. This includes popular spots such as Waitsboro Recreation Area near Burnside and Fishing Creek Recreation Area across the lake from Pulaski County Park.
"The Brian Ault-designed golf course is hopping ... golfers really are wanting tee times," said a spokesperson at General Burnside Island State Park. "We're allowing 10 minute tee times, down from 20 minutes earlier to meet pandemic guidelines," he said.
Golfers are now allowed to ride (golf carts) with their partners ... but if they feel uncomfortable they may ride alone," he noted.
The popular camping area at the Burnside state park is about half capacity because of a renovation project adding electricity and sewage facilities. "Campers definitely need reservations," the spokesperson said.
Bee Rock Campground near Mt. Victory is closed. In March 2019 a record flood devastated the campground, boat ramp and trails in this area. Bee Rock Campground will remain closed until recreation facilities are safely restored.
