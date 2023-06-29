In addition to the wealth of other fireworks shows around the county over the next few days, downtown Somerset will have its own opportunity to see pyrotechnics light up the night sky this Independence Day.
Applied Behavioral Advancements (ABA), located at 105 College Street in Somerset, across from the Energy Center, is hosting their Fourth of July Freedom Celebration on Tuesday, July 4.
"Last year was the first year that we shot off fireworks from our office," said Chris George, owner of ABA. "We had lots of positive feedback from the community and people that enjoyed seeing that, so we are replicating that again this year."
The mental health organization will hold a private picnic party for employees from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the lot behind their building, which many downtown may recall being festively decorated for other holidays like Halloween and Christmas.
Following that, however, people from the community are invited to come and join them at about 9:30 p.m. ABA's back parking lot will be closed off, so parking will have to be elsewhere, but people can bring lawn chairs and sit in the parking lot or elsewhere around the area where they can see the fireworks, such as the Energy Center or the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market at Citizens. National Bank Pavilion.
There will also be kid-safe fireworks such as sparklers available, he said.
"Then we'll start shooting off fireworks as it gets dark, so probably at about a quarter 'til 10 p.m.," said George.
