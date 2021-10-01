It’s October now, which means it’s time to start seeing spooky stuff out and about. In downtown Somerset, College Street may be the spookiest place of all.
At least, it looks that way in front of Applied Behavioral Advancements (ABA), located just across the street from the Somerset Energy Center. Every year, ABA owner Chris George and his crew decorate the mental health service provider’s front lawn with all sorts of terrifying trimmings — this year, a towering 12-foot skeleton joins the lot, looming over passers-by, as well as evil trees inhabiting a haunted forest.
And that’s just the outside. In the facility’s basement, as they do every year, ABA is preparing for the Halloween-season haunted house — a spine-chilling 13-scene labyrinth that’s all for a good cause.
“We’re super excited to do the haunted house this year,” said George. “Last year, we did an outdoor event, just because of all the COVID precautions and everything during that time, but we will be opening up our basement again.”
George said that this will be a “4-D” experience, which means “all the senses will be well-spooked” — you may feel things touch you in the dark, you may hear frightening sounds, you may even smell things that make your skin crawl. They’re also adding animatronics and special hand-crafted features to make the experience even more exciting.
George offered the Commonwealth Journal a tour of the haunted house as it’s being set up on Thursday, and without giving away any surprises, even in the light it was as creepy as one could hope. This year’s maze has a haunted hospital theme, with biohazard warnings aplenty and ghostly nurses lurking about.
Certainly, these are are themes that are on many minds these days due to the COVID-19 situation, but indeed, horror entertainment has long been a way of dealing with discomforting aspects of the real world in a cathartic way, by exploring ideas at their absurd extremes — for instance, the hatred of Frankenstein’s monster, iconic in portrayal by Boris Karloff, was a parable against bigotry; George Romero’s “Living Dead” films were a reaction to fear of nuclear war, among other issues such as racial tensions — and the ABA haunted house is no different.
“Obviously, that’s a big thing in our culture and community right now, but our goal is to have a little bit of fun with it and laugh and make light of it in some ways,” said George, agreeing that horror explores real fears through ridiculous means — “and it will be ridiculous,” he said with a laugh.
Cost for the haunted house will be $5, and all money collected will go to ABA Gives, which is a non-profit also created by George that helps provide clothes, furniture and other items to those who may be in need.
“Every year, we have families from the community who are extremely thankful for the affordable cost that we have,” said George. “A lot of families have said, ‘We’re not able to go to some of the bigger (haunted houses)’ because of the size of their family, and then every year we get feedback from folks that are haunted house connoisseurs that have gone to different cities and other things, and contact us and say, ‘Hey, we went to four or five (haunted houses) and yours was definitely the best this year.’”
It’s also a helpful haunted house because it’s particularly sensitive to individuals with special needs. George works with a number of individuals with conditions that affect their sensory experience, and wants them to be able to have a fun Halloween experience that works for them, as well as small children who may find some of the scares a bit too intense.
“It’s up to you as adults and parents who you bring through, but ... if you let the person know at the door, we also have walkie-talkies and we will go through and let actors know not to be jumping out,” said George. “We might say (for some who can handle it), ‘Oh, super-scare this time,’ and we’ll really get those, and there’s also been times when they have little kids that (parents) are like, ‘No scare at all,’ and all the actors and come out and wave and say, ‘Look, it’s just fake blood!’ So we want to accommodate everyone’s comfort level.”
George loves being a downtown-based haunted house with a convenient location, and particularly how that allows them to interact with the groups of kids out trick-or-treating come Halloween. He’s even hoping to have things ready to give a sneak peek of what the haunted house offers during the Moonlight Festival on October 16 in downtown Somerset.
“We love being part of the atmosphere (of Halloween),” he said. “All the kids going up and down in costumes. ... I couldn’t think of a better spot to promote the community environment that truly is Somerset, Ky. I don’t think there’s any better place to have (the haunted house) than right in the heart of it.”
Even the outside decorations, already in place, have made College Street a more interesting drive. “We haven’t had any car accidents yet,” said George with a laugh. “There are people on a daily basis that are stopping to take pictures and stuff, especially little kids. It brings us a lot of joy to watch the kids getting excited about that. Seeing their excitement makes all the hours of decorating worth it.”
The ABA Haunted House will be open Friday, October 22 and Saturday, October 23 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., and October 29 and 30, also a Friday and Saturday, at the same times.
The most bizarre twist of all? As much as George loves creating a Halloween scene of ABA’s own, he doesn’t necessarily seek out scares in real life. Instead, George uses the darker corners of his imagination to create good times for others — and maybe learn a little bit along the way.
“Everyone’s always asking me all the time because I’m an old gothic boy, ‘You must love this.’ The interesting thing is that I’m 48 years old and I’ve only seen three horror movies my entire lifetime,” he said. “I refuse to go into other people’s haunted houses, I won’t go to Fright Nights or anything like that. It’s an interesting thing how much I enjoy making them for other folks, but certainly with our folks and all the wonderful individuals on the autism spectrum that we work with, we’ve learned so much about sensory stuff and things that are weird and look weird, what they’ve taught us about that, that there’s a lot of planning that’s gone in even as far as where lighting is, which direction you turn, where things are positioned. We’re super-excited about.”
