MONTICELLO, Ky. — Monticello Police arrested an accused child rapist from Tennessee on Tuesday evening.
William Peter Bermel, 28, of Jamestown, Tenn., was taken into custody at a residence on Vine Street by Monticello Police Officers Josh Asberry and John Hurd.
Bermel was wanted by authorities in Fentress County, Tenn., on charges of rape of a child and soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor. He was charged Tuesday with being a fugitive from another state.
Bermel was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center pending extradition proceedings. An arraignment is scheduled for Bermel on Monday morning in Wayne District Court.
