Jakob Aton, age 22 of Somerset, passed away on August 12, 2020 in Texas. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Pulaski Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Beech Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 1 PM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Pulaski Funera…