Being diagnosed with autism may mean having to face challenges that others might not have to, but it doesn’t automatically mean that a person is not capable of living an independent life, or even finding a career. It just means that person might need a little extra help in finding the right path to achieve their goals.
Places like A New Beginning Achievement Center can help, where students can not only learn life skills that make them more independent, but can receive vocational training that make them employable.
A New Beginning doesn’t only help people with autism, explained M.J. Burnette, the center’s vocational skills director. It takes in students with all kinds of mental and developmental disabilities. However, the majority of the students who come to them do have autism, he said.
In the vocational skills area, students can learn from the different labs, such as the Motivational Market, a fully-functioning store where students can spend their ANBAC bucks – A New Beginning Achievement Center dollars – to buy necessities for themselves or gifts for their loved ones.
Then, there’s the “Inspired Productions” lab where students learn about custom printing such as for shirts, a section to teach lamination, a mock warehouse where they learn the skills to work in a place like Amazon, a place to teach custodial and janitorial services, and a library where students can not only check out books but learn what it takes to become a librarian.
But A New Beginning doesn’t only help with career skills. Its instructors can also help students learn how to manage personal finances, do laundry, learn the skills it takes to maintain their own apartment or home, or even learn to drive.
“We have students that, despite being on the autism spectrum, are getting their drivers licenses,” Burnette said. “That can sometimes be a difficulty, just with the idea of having to focus on multiple tasks while you drive, to the functionality of driving. But you work with a student where they can hone in and truly focus, and still be able to drive themselves to work or drive themselves here to school. It’s amazing.”
The teaching focuses on one-on-one instruction, he said, which gives the students both the individual attention and the time to help them to learn at their own pace, unlike in a traditional school setting where students may be in a class with 20 to 30 others.
“Every part of the program from start to finish is based on just that one student. I feel like that makes a huge difference in recognizing learning styles, and the different barriers that we all face as individuals,” Burnette said.
“… As a student builds a sense of independence and a sense of self, it makes me happy and very proud – when you can be proud and accept the fact that you have a disability or something that makes you different, but it’s something that is no longer the barrier. Your autism isn’t going to hold you back, but the reason why you thrive is because you’re able to tune into what makes you unique – what natural skill sets you have – and then be able to meet other folks that help bring a sense of balance to your life.”
Then, it stops being about people who may or may not have a disability, and starts being about everyone being “people,” he said.
Some of A New Beginning’s students have been able to earn their GEDs, and some have even gone past that, to being able to enroll into college classes at Somerset Community College or another postsecondary educational establishment.
Cozy Ball, a student at A New Beginning, is also taking classes at SCC, having completed one semester that included Freshman Year Experience and art, and is in the middle of his second semester which includes classes in computers and English.
When asked how he feels about going to college, Ball said, “It feels good because I feel like I am starting to get where I want in life, even if it takes me 10 more years.”
He and fellow student Blaine McQueen admit that it may take them longer to learn certain skills. In McQueen’s case, it’s numbers and counting out change.
“I’ll be honest, I didn’t know how to count change until after high school – when I first came here,” he said.
Now, he is working toward his own goal of hopefully attending classes at SCC soon. He is also one of A New Beginning’s students who is learning how to drive, working towards getting his license.
The learning center has a driving simulator that students can work on to learn the basics of driving before actually getting out on the road. McQueen said the simulator is “cool,” but also feels more like driving in a race car than in an actual car, he added.
Still, working through scenarios on that simulator can help with the anxiety he feels when he first started learning to drive, he said.
“My driving has improved greatly. I’ve actually been on the road a few times.”
Both McQueen and Ball have artistic aspirations. Ball said he wants to be a director, actor and comic book writer.
“That’s been my dream since I was in my first year of high school,” Ball said. “I’ve always had an imagination for stories, especially comic book stories.”
McQueen wants to follow in the footsteps of his uncle, Keven McQueen, and become a published author.
“It’s my dream to become a novelist, an author and poet, so I’m going to try to take some classes on writing and hopefully get my first book published eventually.
“I hope to make a good side career out of it,” he added, noting that, like many writers, he has been warned that it is a difficult career to make a full-time living at.
“One misconception is, I’m not doing it for the money at all. I’m doing it because I enjoy writing,” he said.
He said that some people with autism have a tendency to want to control things, so writing stories means having control over his characters, being able to at least control that when he can’t control the environment around him, McQueen said.
“The autism spectrum disorder condition usually presents with one field of excellence while that person may struggle with other skills,” he explained, like in his own case of being great at writing but having struggled to learn how to count change.
In his opinion, it helps to have a good support system in place. “I believe that’s key with having autism, or any other mental disorder. It’s important to have a good support system,” he said.
For McQueen, that means having his family, especially his mother, who could see the signs of McQueen having autism when he was young and worked at getting him diagnosed.
He also talked about having good support from doctors, such as his psychologist, as well as the instructors at A New Beginning, such as McQueen’s favorite, Kyle McCoy.
“He’s one of the biggest supporters that I’ve had, other than my family and my friends. He’s a great instructor, probably the best I’ve ever worked with. I might be a little bit biased, because I’ve worked with him the longest, but he’s one of the best instructors ever.”
McQueen added, “Being here has changed my life, and it changed my life for the better.”
In Ball’s case, finding that support system has been a little harder.
“I’ve always been encouraged by my mom, my dad, my sister, and my aunt, to believe in myself no matter what anyone else says. And I do. At first, I didn’t want to believe in myself until it was a few days before my high school graduation. I decided to go through with graduating instead of dropping out of high school.”
Ball admitted that other members of his family had told him he would never graduate, and he was able to prove them wrong.
He also had issues when growing up and going to school in Ohio, where he said he was often bullied by other students. His teachers would have to step in and help him, he said.
Then, when he was an adult he ended up in a different educational program at first.
“At the old company I was at, they would teach things that children in kindergarten are taught. And some of the staff at the old company assumed I had the mind of a kid because of my autism, and they they would treat me like an adult, and yet talk behind behind my back saying I’m stupid and have the mind of a kid,” he said.
In September of 2020, Ball was able to switch over to A New Beginning, a place he said he likes much better.
“It feels good to be here, because I know that I am mildly autistic, but I know that doesn’t mean I have the mind of a kid or anything. It just means that it takes me a little bit longer to learn certain things.”
Burnette said that one of the reasons he enjoys working at A New Beginning is to help build a sense of pride in the students.
He also understands the need for that support system, and how hard it can be for someone when they get that diagnosis of having autism.
The father of three said that his youngest son, Collyn, was diagnosed with autism three years ago at the age of two.
Because both he and Collyn’s mother have worked in this field for many years, they recognized the red flags in their son early on.
“I remember when we went over to the hospital and he was formally diagnosed, I cried. And it wasn’t because I was sad. It just reminded me of some of the barriers that he would face,” Burnette said.
“With mom and dad and family, we can help him build a since of individuality, but he was going to face some barriers that is going to make his life a little more challenging.”
Still, with both parents having worked with people with autism extensively, plus the support of his brothers and his school, Collyn has gone from being a child that was predicted to never be able to talk to having an wide vocabulary.
“I love my kid. He never shuts up,” Burnette laughs. “Now he talks non-stop.”
The five-year-old also loves to read, he said, and would read his favorite books to his teachers all day if they would let him.
But Burnette said the family has been careful in not labeling him the “autistic kid” of the family.
He’s just “Collyn,” the kid that was funny and likes to read and watch YouTube videos.
“He’s just amazed us,” he said.
