A community activist who has spent several weeks raising her voice against Mayor Alan Keck’s decision to accept landfill leachate at the City of Somerset’s wastewater facility, McCreary County resident Darlene Price brought her concerns face-to-face with Keck and the Somerset City Council Monday night.
Price and her podcast crew Truth or Politics published a two-part video last month on YouTube called “Lake Cumberland: What really lies beneath.”
In that video, Price complained both about the state’s lack of requirements for testing for certain chemicals in Kentucky’s waterways and about Somerset taking leachate that may contain those chemicals into a wastewater treatment facility that is undergoing repairs.
Her main concern lies with perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), also known as C-8.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says PFOA is a byproduct in producing chemicals used to make coatings and products that resist heat, oil and grease.
The CDC says that the PFOA doesn’t break down in the environment and the most likely way people are exposed to it is by drinking contaminated water sources, although workers in the perfluorochemical industry can be exposed to greater amounts of it than the general population.
“The human health effects from exposure to low environmental levels of PFOA are unknown,” the CDC states. “PFOA can remain in the body for long periods of time. In laboratory animals given large amounts, PFOA can affect growth and development, reproduction, and injure the liver.”
In 2019, Somerset’s Pitman Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility began accepting leachate from four landfills in Kentucky and Tennessee that accept industrial waste – the type of waste that contains C-8s, Price said.
The problem, she points out, is that same treatment facility is currently upgrading its equipment in an $8 million project because it is out of compliance with state regulations concerning the amount of products like E. Coli and suspended solids that are being discharged.
If those things are getting through the purification process, she told the council, how can they be sure something smaller like C-8s aren’t getting through?
Councilor John Ricky Minton asked Price that if C-8’s are so bad, why aren't the EPA and the Kentucky Division of Water doing something about it?
He said it was his understanding that they test for it, but Price responded, “They have not coughed up one single test.”
“Don’t you think they would if something was happening?” Minton asked.
“You would hope,” Price said.
However, as Price said she discovered through correspondence with officials in the Division of Water, there are no standards in place to test for it, and therefore the state isn’t testing.
“This is my opinion based on my research: I think that industry and money takes precedence in the state of Kentucky, with the state water district and with this governor, more so than public safety,” Price said.
She then turned her attention to the water treatment facility, noting that the city of Somerset has failed tests since 2016 for E. Coli and suspended solids, and despite an agreed order stating that the city could be fined $25,000 per instance, Somerset has not received a single fine.
The state did issue a fine last year, she said, but the city had the chance to appeal it, and within 24 hours of receiving Keck’s letter of appeal, they rescinded the fine.
Keck said he and the city are taking Price’s concerns seriously, but noted that the landfills where the leachate comes from are the same ones that Somerset’s municipal waste goes to – as does other municipal waste. It is not strictly industrial-only landfills, he said, calling them “normal landfills.”
“We’re not the only place in Kentucky that takes leachate,” Keck said. “Madinsonville, Hopkinsville, London takes a little, Louisville. That’s what these systems are set up for. It goes somewhere.”
Keck also pointed out that the water treatment facility isn’t the only source of sewage that enters into Pitman Creek or Sinking Creek, which flows into Pitman Creek
“For context, and this is important to note too, you think, ‘What else is dumped at Sinking Creek?’ Any waste hauler. Anybody that’s pumping septic county wide is likely dumping at Sinking Creek … Leachate is less than 10 percent of that volume. Once it gets to Pitman Creek its less than 3 percent of the treated volume,” Keck said.
He also noted that unlike what goes into the city’s treatment plant, the waste dumped directly into Sinking Creek is untreated.
So, too, is the waste that is dumped directly from any boats and houseboats that use the lake, Keck said.
“The bottom line is, for no amount of money in the world are we going to put our citizens at risk,” he said, adding that the city will continue to make improvements to the treatment facility and to test its outflow daily.
The project to fix the wastewater treatment plant is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2023.
