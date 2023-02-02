The Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) has announced that the Adair County Circuit Court Clerk has replaced Rockcastle Court Clerk Eliza York-Hansel as Pulaski County’s special-appointed clerk, effective Wednesday.
Documents show that York-Hansel requested to be relieved of her special duties within Pulaski County due to medical emergencies among her Rockcastle County staff, as well as medical issues within her own family.
She will continue to serve a Rockcastle circuit court clerk.
“The normal time frame for a Special Clerk in the past has been no more than 30 days,” York-Hansel wrote in her request to be replaced. “...This has continued for ten months, and no true end is in sight until after April …”
April is when the man who was elected as Pulaski County Circuit Court Clerk, J.S. Flynn, is scheduled to have a hearing. Flynn was placed on paid administrative leave by the AOC in March 2022, with York-Hansel appointed to lead the office in his absence.
Flynn was elected to the position in 2018. He served for two years before being elected, having been appointed in October 2016.
Flynn was placed on a paid leave due to a complaint that was received by state court officials, although those officials have not said what the nature of that complaint was.
At the time that Flynn’s leave was announced, the AOC’s Public Information Specialist Jamie Neal stated, "The administrative leave is not a punitive action and is intended solely to ensure workplace safety and preserve the integrity of the investigation."
In approving York-Hansel’s request to be replaced, Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice Laurance B. VanMeter stated, “We understand the challenges of serving two offices at once, and we respect your decision to step away. You graciously accepted appointment as Special Clerk on March 25, 2022, and have ably led the Office of the Pulaski County Circuit Clerk during a difficult time. Your service to that office has been invaluable, and my colleagues and I are grateful for your service.”
VanMeter also issued an order appointing Adair County Circuit Court Clerk Dennis Loy as the new special clerk for Pulaski County. That order approves a 15% increase in Loy’s salary due to the added responsibility of leading the Pulaski County office on top of his Adair County duties.
