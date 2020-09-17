Secretary of State Michael Adams told the Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations and Revenue Wednesday the state is scaling back absentee voting, somewhat.
“Rather than a no-excuse posture, and daily encouragement from the governor and me that voters vote by absentee ballot if they can, as we did in the primary, we are encouraging absentee balloting for those who need it,” Adams said.
“Any voter with a health condition, or in contact with a person deemed to be at-risk for COVID-19, is enabled to, and encouraged to, vote absentee. The same portal is there, govoteky.com. At that website you can register to vote, you can update your voter information, you can apply for an absentee ballot, you can track that absentee ballot electronically, and you can even volunteer to be a poll worker, which we really need right now,” the secretary of state remarked.
Pulaski County does not have a shortage of poll workers. “I’ve got them running out my ears,” Mark Vaught, election coordinator, said last week.
About absenting voting, Adams continued:
“Let me put absentee balloting in perspective. As I testified in July, generally 98 percent of Kentucky voters vote in person on one day in a 12-hour span, and only 2 percent vote absentee. In the primary, about 75 percent voted absentee. That was the right thing at the time, but although that worked with a voter turnout of 29 percent, it could be disastrous if three-quarters of General Election voters voted absentee,” Adams predicted.
“In November we expect a 72 percent turnout, two-and-a-half times the primary turnout. We can’t handle two-and-a-half times the number of absentee ballots we had in the primary. Our system is not designed for that,” Adams said.
Vaught has predicted as many as 30,000 of Pulaski County’s more than 48,000 registered voters may go to the polls on November 3. That would be about a 63 percent turnout.
As of Thursday morning, the Pulaski County clerk’s office had received 3,029 requests for absentee ballots. Becca Shepherd, manager of the Election Department, said Wednesday the county has received part of its ballots and the clerk’s office will begin mailing absentee ballots to applicants next week. Deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is October 9.
“I’m pleased to say that, as of yesterday (Wednesday), we’ve received 321,000 requests for absentee ballots,” Adams said, alluding to statewide requests. “That actually is about 80,000 ballot requests under where we were at this point in the primary, and this is for a General Election with two-and-a-half times the turnout. Again, absentee balloting is a good thing, but we don’t want too much of a good thing, especially as we’ve proved we can safely vote in-person,” he assured.
“That takes me to the next change from the primary. There will be far more robust in-person voting opportunities, in two respects. First, following two weeks of early in-person voting in the primary, which received rave reviews from county clerks and from voters, we’ll have three weeks of early voting in the general election. There is no-excuse necessary, no-appointment necessary for in-person early voting,” Adams said. “To help ensure we don’t overload the circuits on November 3, we’ll have early voting all day on weekdays and even a minimum of half-day Saturday hours for in-person voting starting October 13,” Adams noted.
“As for November 3, we will have many more voting locations than we had on June 23,” he concluded.
Vaught pointed out early in-person voting at the upcoming General Election will begin October 13 at two places –– Hal Rogers Fire Training Center and a yet-to-be -chosen place near Somerset Mall. “It won’t be in the mall, but near the mall, Vaught said. “In the mall requires voters to walk too far,” he reasoned.
On Election Day, there will be 10 Super Precincts for in-person voting. These include the six Super Precincts established during the June primaries –– Hal Rogers Fire Training Center, Science Hill Elementary School, Old Shopville gymnasium, Southern Elementary School, Southwestern High School and Nancy Elementary School, as well as added Super Precincts at Eubank, Rocky Hollow Recreation Center, Burnside and a Super Precinct near Somerset Mall. Vaught said all Super Precincts must be handicap accessible.
The Super Precincts aforementioned are the only places for in-person voting on November 3. Traditional voting places at Pulaski County’s 56 precincts will be closed.
Any registered voter in Pulaski County may go to any of the 10 Super Precincts and vote on Election Day. With electronic polling books (e-poll books), a voter’s drivers license will download voter information at any Super Precinct. If a voter doesn’t have a drivers license, the e-poll book will search voter registration files for the name of a registered voter.
