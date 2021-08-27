Unfortunately, this year's edition of SomerHarvest is going to look a lot like last year's.
That's unfortunate, because there was no SomerHarvest in 2020.
Last week, organizers of the farm-to-table open-air community dinner were planning to move ahead with the festival, despite concerns about the COVID-19 virus. Spreading the tables out and holding the event on the Judicial Center Plaza were measures the Somerset Junior Woman's Club were taking as precautions against the virus' spread, and tickets were being purchased for the event, which was also cancelled last year in connection with the coronavirus.
But since then, organizers have changed course, and announced on Friday that this year's SomerHarvest — which was going to be held on Thursday, September 9 — would not take place after all.
"It's just basically because the (COVID) numbers are so high," said Wynona Padgett of the Somerset Junior Woman's Club. "Our district (Thursday) was four away from its highest number ever in the Lake Cumberland District.
"We just can't risk anyone getting this virus because an event that we have," she added, noting that there was hope the case numbers "would go down instead of up" a couple of weeks ago. "We just don't want to endanger people's health and safety."
Most tickets were purchased via the Eventbrite website, and are being refunded that way, via their credit cards, and others who have reserved tickets are being contacted to let them know about the change in plans.
The good thing is that the food has not been purchased or prepared yet, so it hasn't gone to waste, noted Padgett.
"It was a difficult decision, because we really wanted to do the event," said Padgett. "The people who had purchased tickets already were very excited about it. Our chefs were very excited about it. We just didn't feel like we had any other choice."
