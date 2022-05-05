The credits must roll on every great movie at some point. The places where we watch them are no different.
On Wednesday evening, 27 Twin Drive-In — one of only several hundred drive-in movie theaters left in the United States, and only a handful in Kentucky — announced that it would be ceasing operations after more than half a century in business.
"Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the 27 Drive-In. Since 1967, generations of guests have heard those words while waiting to see the movies," read the post made on the Drive-In's Facebook page (@27DriveIn). "Sadly, the combination of many factors has damaged the viability of the operation. After much deliberation, the decision has been made to remain closed after our 54th season.
"We would like to thank our great fans for decades of support," the post continued. "We have also enjoyed the support of our wonderful staff and a host of suppliers. We will miss you all. We wish you well."
At one point in history, Pulaski County was home to a number of drive-in movie theaters, but as the film industry and cultural landscape of America changed, 27 Drive-In ended up the only such theater left standing. The "twin" aspect of the drive-in theater was in the two screens at opposite ends of the southern Pulaski field, just off U.S. 27; visitors could choose to pull their car up in front of either screen and take in two movies over the course of the night, while the other screen showed two totally different films. "Twin" was added to the theater's name around 1978 or '79, when the second screen was added.
Moviegoers would make a whole evening out of the experience, often setting up lawn chairs outside the vehicle or sitting in the back of the truck, waiting for the sun to go down and the cinematic magic to begin. Another form of media that has survived past its glory days— the car radio (or portable radio) — was utilized, as one would tune the dial to a particular number to hear their movie of choice. For families, it was often a more affordable option for bringing kids than larger cineplexes, and the grill and snack bar conveniently situated between the two screens offered a variety of snacking options, including some of the county's most popular hamburgers. And for those of a certain age, who remembered the age when drive-in theaters were commonplace, 27 Drive-In was a welcome slice of nostalgia — especially in Somerset, the "car cruise capital of Kentucky."
Scott Roaden, son of the drive-in's founders Harry and Brenda Roaden, was contacted but did not prefer to elaborate further beyond the post on Facebook. Scott had most recently been serving as advertising director, with Brenda as the sole owner of the business, while Scott’s brother Dwayne was serving as manager. Harry passed away in 2017 at age 84.
In all its years of business, 27 Drive-In witnessed plenty of history — both its own and that of the movie theater business at large. About a decade ago, drive-ins across the U.S. faced the costly conversion to digital projectors, causing many to close. Harry Roaden vowed, in a Commonwealth Journal by the late Bill Mardis, "I’ll do whatever I have to do to stay in business. I assure you 27 Drive-in is not going to shut down." Indeed, the theater stayed afloat for another 10 years after that, weathering the watershed moment for film technology and making the digital switch.
The theater was also involved in a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision in 1973, which had a significant impact on cases related to the First and Fourth Amendments. The Supreme Court ruled that a film called "Cindy and Donna," considered pornographic at that time (though as local attorney Bruce Singleton said in a 2017 Commonwealth Journal article about the case, "You could probably run (the film) tonight on TV at 10 p.m.") was improperly seized without a warrant executed by a judge after then-Sheriff Gilmore Phelps and then-county prosecuting attorney Hal Rogers entered the theater and seized the film in 1970, Phelps having seen it playing from the roadway while driving down U.S. 27.
Seasonally, 27 Twin Drive-In was open from the spring to the fall, usually April to September, finding its place as a fixture of summer outdoor fun in Pulaski County, for both locals and tourists alike.
According to the website driveinmovie.com, Kentucky still has seven such theaters in operation; the website has already acknowledged 27 Drive-In's Wednesday night Facebook announcement, and so did not include it in that list.
Even though 27 Twin Drive-In will not be opening this summer as it has for over 50 years, it will keep rolling in the hearts and memories of generations of Pulaski Countians. In an interview Scott Roaden did with a Commonwealth Journal reporter for the most recent Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce directory, he eloquently captured the legacy the drive-in has left with the community.
"I think that people are looking for a similar good time, a nostalgic experience that ties them to their childhood experiences and lets them share those types of experiences with the next generation,” he said. “We have young families that come and get the kids out, we have date nights and first dates routinely. People are proposing to their girlfriends or boyfriends, and people are coming back saying, ‘I proposed to my wife 35 years ago right here.' Then we have the grandparents that are bringing the grandkids – or the grandkids are bringing the grandparents out. So it’s just a fun-filled, consistent experience."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.