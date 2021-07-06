One secret to public speaking is knowing your audience. In Somerset, it never hurts to invoke the name of John Sherman Cooper.
That's what Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron did in his visit to the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce's monthly membership luncheon on Tuesday. Like Cameron, Cooper was an attorney, with time at Harvard Law School and a longstanding practice in Somerset before beginning his political career. As a U.S. Senator and later Ambassador to East Germany, Cooper became one of the nation's most distinguished statesmen in the second half of the 20th century, leading to his statue on Somerset's Fountain Square.
"Turning finally to what it means to be a good neighbor, I'm reminded of Pulaski County native John Sherman Cooper, who was known in these parts professionally as 'the Poor Man's Judge,'" said Cameron. "He was responsible at one time for adjudicated eviction notices. While doing this difficult task, he was moved to find housing and give his own money to help his downtrodden neighbors.
"Like Sen. Cooper, I know that many of you work day-in and day-out to be good neighbors to your communities," he continued, addressing the Chamber crowd. "You've created an economic climate where people can live, work, raise families, and flourish. If this past year has taught us anything, it is the importance of looking out for one another."
Cameron's speech on Tuesday focused on that theme — working to help his Kentucky neighbors in his role as Attorney General. Improving public safety outcomes in Kentucky is something Cameron called a "covenant with the Commonwealth," making a promise "to each of you and all Kentuckians that our office will carry out its duty to defend our common values, to be a watchman at the gate, and to be a good neighbor to our 120 counties."
Elected in 2019, Cameron instantly became a unique figure in Bluegrass politics — the first-ever African-American independently elected to statewide office in Kentucky's history. The first Republican elected to the Attorney General's office since 1948, and of course, the first African-American to serve in that role. A former University of Louisville football player, Cameron found a connection with influential Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, serving as his legal counsel — and McConnell was tied to Cooper himself, having once been an intern in the latter's office.
One major news item in the Commonwealth recently has been a change in state parole policy to allow 10-year deferrals to inmates serving life sentences that would otherwise not have seen a second chance at parole. In context to Pulaski, that would mean the potential release of Nancy's Jeffrey Brian Coffey, who murdered local teenagers Matthew Coomer and Taiann Wilson in 1995. The Kentucky Parole Board recently backtracked on that policy, hoping to have a lawsuit filed against them by Cameron dismissed, but on Tuesday Cameron expressed determination to see that reversal through to the end.
"Recently, we partnered with Commonwealth's Attorneys, including your own David Dalton, to challenge a parole board directive that gives a new parole hearing to more than 40 of Kentucky's worst criminals. One of these criminals committed a heinous crime in this very community," said Cameron. "... We were glad to see the parole board rescinded the directive. We will continue to work on this important case until the judge issues the final ruling."
Probably the biggest controversy of Cameron's relatively short time in office was the death of Breonna Taylor, the Louisville woman who was killed in March of 2020 when police officers entered her apartment using a no-knock warrant as part of a drug investigation and, as another individual in the apartment used a firearm upon their entrance, began firing, striking Taylor in her hallway. Cameron's handling of the prosecution of officers involved and how the case was presented to a grand jury has drawn criticism. On Tuesday, Cameron addressed his office's involvement in working toward changes designed to better regulate police activity in the future.
"With our efforts to follow your example to be a good neighbor, we have partnered with stakeholders from across the Commonwealth to launch a search warrant task force which will conduct a comprehensive review of the search warrant process in Kentucky," said Cameron. "The creation of the task force fulfills a promise to develop best practices for the effective and safe service of search warrants in the Commonwealth. The task force consists of members of the judiciary, law enforcement, legislators, prosecutors, local officials, the public advocate, the Kentucky Conference of the NAACP, and members of the general public. Together, our goal is to establish Kentucky as a national model for how search warrants should be pursued and served."
Another newsmaking issue of Cameron's time in office has been his challenges of Gov. Andy Beshear's executive orders concerning COVID-19 restrictions. Cameron told the crowd that the crisis forced government to consider how to balance public health with constitutional rights, and said that he's maintained all along that whether one is Presidents Donald Trump or Joe Biden, Gov. Beshear, or Somerset Mayor Alan Keck or Pulaski Judge-Executive Steve Kelley, that officials had a responsibility to keep citizens safe.
"I wholeheartedly respect that," he said, "but we have an equally important responsibility to protect the constitutional rights of our citizens. I hope that we've struck the right balance here in the Commonwealth. Whether it was standing with Kentucky churches and Danville Christian Academy to protect the right to gather together for worship services or educational instruction, or with businesses who navigate COVID regulations, we did so out of fealty to the Constitution.
"... Those of you in this room know the importance that common sense plays in your everyday business affairs," he added. "I think it's fair to say that over the last year, we've seen too many decisions made by our state government that were devoid of common sense."
Other topics touched on by Cameron during Tuesday's address were his office's "Your Eyes Save Lives" program encouraging people and businesses to look out for signs of human trafficking (learn more at www.youreyessavelives.ky.gov), Kentucky's ongoing battle against illegal opioid abuse, and financial settlement discussions with companies making the drugs.
"The 2019 overdose report, which is the most recent data from the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy, showed a 5% increase in overdose deaths in 2018," said Cameron. "In all, we've lost 1,316 individuals to lethal overdoses in 2019. Provisional data from the CDC indicates that we will see a heartbreaking increase in overdose deaths when the final numbers are reported for 2020. These trends are a sobering reminder of the work that remains to be done and underscores the importance of collaboration with our local, state and federal law enforcement, as well as community and civic leaders."
Cameron is grateful to have the opportunity to serve Kentuckians and work alongside representatives "from every facet of life" to address the challenges facing the state and defending its population's "common values," he said.
"If you travel from one end of the Commonwealth to the other, whether you're in Fulton County or Pike County, you encounter diverse landscapes, regional dialects, and communities both large and small," he said. "While these things make us different from one another, we certainly share plenty in common. We work hard, we take care of our families, and we want our children to have better opportunities than our own. We are a people of faith, and for many of us, that defines how we live and how we treat our neighbors. We support and cherish our communities, always unafraid to celebrate and learn from our shared history."
Also at Tuesday's Chamber meeting, State Senator Rick Girdler of Somerset was presented with an award for his co-sponsorship of a bill protecting entities against COVID-related lawsuits, and his efforts to get that legislation made into law early on in the process. The presentation was made on behalf of the Partnership for Commonsense Justice, a coalition of groups and citizens seeking a better legal climate in Kentucky, and the honor named as the Partner for Commonsense Justice Award.
"Businesses' backs were against the ropes. Our teachers were trying to provide services to students in a virtual world, and our health care sector was working around the clock to provide care for citizens. The last thing anyone who was working hard to keep safe needed was an unwarranted lawsuit filed against them," said Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bobby Clue. "That's why (the local chamber) joined with 60 other groups to publicly support Senate Bill 5, a bill that provided protections for health care providers, businesses, organizations, schools and individuals who reopened and are following recommended guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. It relates only to COVID-19, and was viewed as an essential piece of legislation to getting Kentucky's economy up and going again."
