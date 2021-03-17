Daniel Cameron, Attorney General for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, was about to begin his address to the crowd gathered at the Pulaski County Fiscal Courtroom on Wednesday when the photo op requests started pouring in. First, he posed for a photo with Somerset Mayor Alan Keck. Then another person, then another person, and so on.
One could forgive a reporter for observing from across the room that he couldn’t recall the last time he saw a lawyer that was this popular.
But in GOP stronghold Pulaski County, Cameron is indeed a superstar. As one of the Republican Party’s fast-rising stars in Kentucky — the subject of chatter that he could be the next governor, or even replace Sen. Mitch McConnell in Washington — the former Louisville football player-turned-legal eagle is well-received even in what might be considered “Big Blue Country” — the color of its sports affiliation, not its politics.
For his part, Cameron was in Somerset for no reason other than a goodwill mission, one of a number of stops in communities across the Commonwealth that he was making — an effort to get out of Frankfort, talk to people out in the state, and let them talk to him face-to-face.
“When the chief legal officer comes to your town, people start sweating a little bit — ‘Why are you here?’” quipped Cameron. “I assure, we have no agenda. What we ultimately have been trying to do almost weekly is just get out and say thank you to all of our local officials and just to hear folks all across Kentucky about the challenges they’re having, about the good things that are happening in our respective communities. That’s why I’m here, just to say thank you.”
Cameron also wanted to share “some of the work that we’ve been doing in the AG’s office.” He said that last year was a “challenging” one — not only because of the COVID-19 situation but also the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, a high-profile case that made national shockwaves. Cameron touched on both, not only in his address but also exclusively with the Commonwealth Journal afterward.
Concerning the controversial case over Taylor’s death at the hands of Louisville police officers, Cameron found himself facing scrutiny, with allegations by a grand juror that he used that body to deflect responsibility for decisions regarding charges. Cameron has maintained that he presented the case thoroughly, and reacted with great emotion to Taylor’s death at the press conference announcing wanton endangerment charges against the indicted officer. Cameron is continuing to work from his office toward ways of preventing what happened to Taylor from occurring again.
“It is unequivocally a tragedy that Ms. Taylor lost her life,” said Cameron to the Commonwealth Journal. “The responsibility of the attorney general is to follow the law, and we did that in this case, and I’m proud of the work our team did on that case. As it relates to steps moving forward, I think it’s important and consistent with the role of the AG that from time to time periodically, we be involved in the conversation about measures or policies and procedures that are undertaken by our law enforcement community.
“With respect to that effort, we have established a warrant task force, we’ll be unveiling that in the coming days ahead,” he added.
Regarding the response by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear to the coronavirus in Kentucky, Cameron found himself on the other side of an ongoing battle between Beshear and Republicans in the courts — one that started when Beshear was AG and Matt Bevin was in the governor’s office, and has continued following Beshear’s defeat of Bevin in the last gubernatorial election. Cameron insists that there is no “animus” present — that is to say, politically motivated hostility — but rather a focus on keeping Beshear’s executive powers in check when they stand to breach constitutional boundaries and go too far in restricting individual behavior as the result of an emergency scenario was declared due to the virus.
“I know that (COVID-19) has been a challenge for all of us, whether you’re a statewide official or the mayor of a growing city (or) the county judge, it can be very challenging for us,” Cameron told the crowd Wednesday. “We certainly tried to do our part to make sure that we not only kept people safe in the midst of this crisis, but we also respected Constitutional rights. I think you all should expect that of your attorney general, that we’re going to stand up and defend your Constitutional rights. I’m reminded that General (William) Barr ... when he was still Attorney General of the United States, (said) that even in the midst of a pandemic, the Constitution cannot be suspended. I whole-heartedly agree with that sentiment ... so we took it upon ourselves to defend your rights to be able to travel, to be able to go to church, and ultimately to have your children be able to go to religiously-affiliated schools.”
Cameron said his office didn’t win in all of those efforts, but it was “important that the governor know ... the importance that we strike the right balance.”
The Attorney General told the Commonwealth Journal that it’s “important to have that conversation about what is the extent of a governor’s authority and power in the midst of a pandemic” and “everyone needs to have a seat at the table when making such important and consequential decisions that ultimately can close a business, can stop people form being able to procure day care services, from being able to go to church, being able to go to a religiously-affiliated school, being able to go to public school.”
He noted that the General Assembly has been working to make sure they have just that same “seat at the table” about emergency powers and restrictions, and said that he thinks the governor is “now understanding” the importance of that.
In other efforts, Cameron mentioned the “Your Eyes Save Lives” campaign recently rolled out that encourages citizens to report any signs of human trafficking that they observe (youreyessavelives.ky.gov), made possible by a $100,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, and a new prosecutorial toolkit to better aid the investigation and prosecution of child abuse cases.
“We want to do our part to be part of that conversation to provide an incremental step in helping confront that challenge,” said Cameron. “Many of you know, depending on what metric you look at, that Kentucky is no. 1 for incidents of child abuse and neglect. So it’s important to me, and it’s important for our office to make sure that we’re standing in the gap to help fight that.”
Cameron additionally touched on Eastern Kentucky’s drug abuse woes, saying that his office was continuing to try and “hold accountable” drug manufacturers and distributors that “have been involved in pushing what, candidly I say, is poison into our communities.” He talked about legislation in Frankfort that would have settlement money be shared equally with Kentucky counties and the state itself “so that we can get every dollar that Kentucky deserves in helping rehabilitate, restore hope and restore integrity and restore faith for so many people that have found themselves in the midst of some really challenging circumstances.”
Somerset is a community Cameron enjoys getting to visit — he noted having lunch with recently retired local Commonwealth’s Attorney Eddy Montgomery before his appearance at the courthouse Wednesday afternoon — and as the enthusiasm for photos being taken with him demonstrated, the community enjoys him in return.
“I think it’s great any time a state wide official spends time in our community and answers questions to other local officials,” said Keck.
Added Cameron, “It’s important for you all to see me, for you to be able to ask me questions about my visit and what’s going on in state government. That’s critically important to democracy, that’s critically important to policy-making, and it’s important for you all to understand what our office has been doing. So I’m happy to be here ... it’s been a good trip.”
