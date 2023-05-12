Jonathan Shell, who is seeking the Republican nomination to be Kentucky’s next Commissioner of Agriculture, recently visited Pulaski County for a campaign event.
Shell, a Republican from Garrard County, has campaigned in Pulaski several times since launching his campaign. At the most recent event, which took place at Ruckel’s in Eubank, Shell touted his top three campaign priorities.
First, Shell said he wants to bring more secondary manufacturing jobs to Kentucky so that agricultural products can be grown, processed, milled and refined all in-state.
Second, he said he wants to boost farm retail businesses. “The closer we get consumers to the farm gate to the food plate, the more profitable our farmers become, and the more educated that our consumers will become.” Shell said.
Third, Shell promised to be a voice for rural Kentucky who is willing to “play offense” against federal regulations.
Shell, is a fifth generation farmer and is a former State Representative.
Shell will be facing Richard Heath in the Republican primary race next Tuesday. The winner of that race will go on to the November general election, where they will face the Democratic nominee – either Sierra Enlow or Mikael Malone.
