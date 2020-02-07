FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a military officer at the National Security Council who testified during the impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill, walks down the steps of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. Vindman was escorted out of the White House complex on Friday, Feb. 7, according to his lawyer. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)