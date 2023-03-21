The Air Methods of Kentucky program has teamed up with the local chapter of the American Red Cross in Kentucky as well as the Kentucky Blood Center to host the second annual Battle of the Bases Blood Drive.
Last year, during their inaugural year, collectively, the Air Methods of Kentucky program received 176 units of donations from six locations across Kentucky and southern Indiana, where they have base locations. This year, the bases are looking to beat their previous goal and reach a total of 218 units donated by the end of the month.
Teaming with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital to combat blood shortages, Air Methods of Kentucky, which has a base located in Somerset, will host its Battle of the Bases Blood Drive on March 24.
The Somerset team is asking all who can donate to help them achieve bragging rights over their “opponents” (i.e. sister locations). People can schedule an appointment (for faster in/out times) or can just walk in to donate. Anyone that donates will receive an Air Methods Battle of the Bases backpack.
This year’s Battle of the Bases Blood Drive will take place Friday, March 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset.
Air Methods (airmethods.com) is the nation’s leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 100,000 people every year. With over 40 years of air medical experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. United Rotorcraft is the Company’s products division specializing in the design and manufacture of aeromedical and aerospace technology. Air Methods’ fleet of owned, leased, or maintained aircraft features more than 450 helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.