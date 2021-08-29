If the Lake Cumberland Air Show is going to be an annual event, it's certainly off to a flying start.
Hundreds saw Sunday's inaugural affair — whether their folding chairs and blankets were on the tarmac, in one of several parking lots along Kit Cowan Road or even from their yards nearby Lake Cumberland Regional Airport.
The local airport hosted the event in partnership with Somernites Cruise, SPEDA, and the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce. It had actually been in the works for two years — having been put on hold last year due to COVID-19.
The morning was devoted to a number of displays including a Blackhawk helicopter from the Kentucky Army National Guard and multiple private craft. A Bell 47 helicopter kept taking up those who wanted to fly themselves, even as the airshow, the first of its kind locally in 20 years — got underway.
Alan Rosas flew in his 2006 Remos G-3 from Lenoir City, Tennessee. Recounting the plane's unique history, Rosas noted that its three owners had all been military veterans. Rosas bought it from a Vietnam vet's widow and was happily surprised to meet its original owner, who happens to live in Somerset, at Sunday's show.
"I just met him and the mechanic that originally took care of this airplane," Rosas said. "It's just been a fun day."
The show itself kicked off with a turbo jet engine that never left the ground. It was attached to Dragon's Fyre, a customized 1940 Ford pickup that belched smoke and fire before racing down the runway at some 200 miles per hour. Dave Modder brought the vehicle in from Wisconsin, appearing not only at the Lake Cumberland Air Show but also Somernites Cruise the day prior.
Other highlights included Nathan Hammond of Danville showing off his skywriting skills in a DeHavilland Super Chipmunk, JP Mellor's aerobatics in his WWII-era North American AT-6 Texan dubbed "The Spanish Lady," and the Vanguard Squadron flying in formation.
But the weekend was really all about the Mustang — whether it was the signature Ford sports car during Somernites Cruise or the North American P-51 Mustang. It was the air fighter that Burnside's Robert Willis brought his daughter and grandson to see. Originally designed for the British Royal Air Force before its adoption by the U.S., Willis noted the plane's power came from its Rolls-Royce Merlin engine.
"I love it," Shawn Ball of Somerset said of the show, adding he'd come every year if it does become an annual event. "It's great for kids to see something like this."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.