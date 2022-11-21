On the heels of a November victory to keep his seat as Somerset mayor, Alan Keck has announced that he is running for governor of Kentucky.
Keck officially kicked off his campaign Monday night after months of speculation on the state level. He said that it was an aspiration he has held for a long time, but looked at it in more earnest more recently.
“I’ve long thought that if we were successful here [in Somerset] that I might be able to execute a broader vision for Kentucky that I’ve had in my heart for a long time. But you have to earn those opportunities, and so while you might dream about something, there’s the work that goes into it to get to that place,” Keck said.
The 37-year-old will run as a Republican, as opposed to Somerset city positions which are non-partisan. He will enter an already crowded field of candidates that currently contains eight others: Daniel Cameron, David Cooper, Eric Deters, Mike Harmon, Kelly Knight Craft, Savannah Maddox, Ryan Quarles and Robbie Smith.
“There’s a lot of quality people in the field,” Keck said. “But I don’t see anybody in the field with the requisite experience in the public and private sector that’s prepared to tackle Kentucky’s generational problems. That’s why we’re launching our game plan.”
That game plan contains a four-pillar platform that he will focus on in the coming months: Strong economy, improved public safety, world-class education and family as a cornerstone to society.
Keck says he has planned steps under each of those four pillars. For example, under economy, Keck wants to fast-forward eliminating income tax and solve the state’s workforce crisis using techniques such as investing in technical training and provide incentives for those who choose not to pursue a four-year degree.
Under family, Keck says: “I’m pro-life. But we talk about the family. What does it actually mean? Let’s have policies to incentivize life beyond conception and birth. Things like expanded maternity leave.”
Despite the time Keck will devote to his campaign, he states that he is committed to running the City of Somerset.
“This is my home, and I have loved getting to do job, and I’m going to continue to do this job while I campaign. I think the strength of this administration has been the team that we’ve built,” he said. “… So it’s going to be business as usual in Somerset. We’re going to keep building and keep growing while we’re telling the story. And the success of Somerset is foundational to the campaign. I like asking the question: What would it look like if 40 or 50 other communities were growing like we were?”
Keck said he will rely on his Somerset team a lot during the campaign, but he will stay in the loop of what is happening in city government.
“I’m still the mayor. I have an ability and capacity to handle both, and we’re also going to be telling the Somerset story statewide. So, while I might be gone, I’ll also be our ambassador, like I have been.”
So, what would a 2023 win for Keck look like for Somerset? Keck said that Somerset City Council would have 30 days to appoint an interim mayor who will serve until a special election can be conducted in 2024.
If the council fails to appoint a mayor in that 30 days, the current governor — Beshear, if it is needed before Keck takes office — would be tasked with naming a replacement.
Keck said there was a reason he chose now to run for governor, just as there is a reason he chose to run for governor rather than a lower state office.
“My heart’s in Kentucky. And I’m wired to lead and to be an executive,” he said. “I appreciate those that serve in the legislature both in the state and in Washington. But I’m a driver. I have a vision that’s specific to Kentucky and I think that we have an opportunity to correct a lot of the challenges that we see nationally if we focus on doing it state-by-state.”
Keck won his second term as Somerset mayor just two weeks ago. He is a graduate of Western Kentucky University, and earned his masters degree in Business Administration from the University of the Cumberlands.
He made a name for himself as part of his family’s business Somerset Recycling, where he said he started as a sales representative and worked his way up to president.
“We were doing business in over 20 states, employed hundreds of people over the years. I’ve negotiated with Fortune 500 companies and other small business owners across the country. Done business in other countries. The lessons from that taught me a lot. I implemented a lot of those lessons into this role as mayor,” he said.
He lives in Somerset with his wife, Tiffany, and their three children.
