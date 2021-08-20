The first official candidate for Somerset mayor is the one you would naturally expect – Alan Keck has thrown his hat into the 2022 ring.
The current Somerset mayor announced Friday his intention to run for a second term in the same office.
“I’m proud of accomplishing what we set out to do four years ago and that we went beyond what we dreamed to make Somerset a place for all generations,” Keck said. “But so much work remains. It’s not time to rest on our laurels. We have to look to the future as we keep building a Somerset that will thrive for decades to come.”
Keck cannot officially file for office until November 3, but many candidates like to get their names out early and begin the campaign process.
Keck said he was running for another term in office to continue building upon the “historic growth he and his team have achieved in his hometown during his first term,” according to a press release.
“After running a campaign to unify Somerset and light it up through tourism, economic development, and community spirit, Keck and his team have led a period of exceptional change to reignite the community’s economy. Keck campaigned to improve the culture at city hall, invest in first responders and reimagine economic development through downtown revitalization and promoting Somerset to recruit new industry,” his press release stated.
Among the projects Keck highlighted as being proud of accomplishing, he discussed “Building a positive environment where employees feel empowered to lead and make decisions,” and “Making record investment in the city’s police force when the rest of the country was pushing to defund these agencies by giving raises, adding new officers and providing much-needed equipment.”
He also pointed to the new developments and festivals that have taken shape while in office: The several food truck festivals that have taken place, such as the Moonlight Festival and 2020’s New Year’s Eve bash, the creation of the Lake Cumberland Farmer’s Market at the Citizens National Bank Pavilion, recruiting businesses both small – like the eight new businesses that he said have opened downtown – and large – like the planned investments of Horse Soldier Farms and Bourbon Distillery and the recently announced AppHarvest.
“We have some important projects underway to improve stormwater drainage, utility access, wastewater treatment and walkability, and I want to see these through,” Keck said. “But we also need to look at ways we can fill a record number of existing jobs, recruit new jobs and build housing options for people of all walks of life. Providing these opportunities can also have a significant impact on drug use and homelessness in Somerset, issues that need our immediate attention.”
He also said he was proud of his efforts to shore up the tourism sector of Somerset, as he said that tourism was the number one industry for Somerset.
“He believes the community can capitalize on a nationwide increase in sports tourism spending by providing more facilities for indoor and outdoor sports,” his press announcement stated.
He ended his announcement by asking for support from the residents of Somerset.
“It’s been the honor of my lifetime to serve and lead my hometown of Somerset as mayor,” Keck said. “We’ve done what we said we would do, and more. I want to keep going. I am excited to begin the next campaign and humbly ask for voters’ support so that we can continue lighting up this community and celebrating it for the gem that it is.”
