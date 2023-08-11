Who you gonna call if you see a ghost?
On Friday, Somerset's International Paranormal Museum and Research Center had to call the fire department.
Hannah Goodman was the only employee in the the local paranormal museum when an alarm went off. The museum is in the basement of the John Sherman Cooper Community Arts Center. Goodman, a five-year veteran of the museum, said that the alarm often malfunctions.
“I went upstairs to disarm the alarm,” said Goodman. “I came back downstairs… then I went through the double doors in the back, and there was smoke coming out of it, so I dialed 911.”
Local EMS arrived at 12:29 in the afternoon around the same time the fire was discovered.
“They were over here before I even got off the phone with the dispatcher,” said Goodman.
Deb Stringer, the center director, had already gotten a call from the alarm company and called 911 just before Goodman had. Firefighters were on the scene before a fire could even ignite.
Somerset Fire Department Battalion Chief Kenny Shepherd said that no smoke was visible externally when they arrived on scene and said that no flames were ever visible. Still, they had trouble locating the source of the fire.
The air conditioning in the basement sucked the smoke away from its source, explained Chief Shepherd, which caused the team to look for other sources.
Eventually they found the culprit — an old piece of equipment called an oscilloscope. The oscilloscope was part of a mad scientist display in the museum, and something caused the device to overheat.
“I think it was just age of the machine,” said Shepherd. “It was setting on like a metal cabinet, and it overheated.”
Overall, the situation was just some light smoke. No damage or injuries were reported. Still, the museum will remain closed until they can be sure things are safe to reopen.
The museum posted on Facebook an update: “In this latest episode of ‘UGH, WHAT NOW?!?!’, we see the museum closing for today and tomorrow, until the Fire Marshall can come down Monday for an inspection.”
The museum will post more updates as the situation unfolds.
Both museum owner Kyle Kadel and Chief Shepherd felt that it was highly unlikely that the disturbance was caused by a spook, specter, or ghost.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.