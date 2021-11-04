“I’d like to teach the world to sing ...” went the lyrics of the old song. Local arts organizations are giving it a shot next weekend.
Flashback Theater Co. of Somerset and The Center for Rural Development are joining together to present Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre,” celebrating a return to live theatre opportunities after COVID-19 concerns cause such a disruption to productions over the last two years.
They join thousands of theatrical organizations around the world to locally produce and perform a musical revue featuring songs from Music Theatre International (MTI) shows on the weekend of November 13-14.
“MTI decided to celebrate our ability to return to live (and indoor) theatre with this musical revue providing permission to perform these songs sans royalties during one specific weekend to producing organizations all over the country and the world,” said Billy-Christopher Maupin, who is directing the local production.
According to MTI, there are over 2,500 organizations from all 50 states and 40 countries/territories signed up to participate in the event over the November weekend. There will be over 5,500 individual performances to be seen by over one million audience members.”
Maupin, who lives in Wayne County and teaches with Pulaski County schools, heard that MTI was offering this opportunity and approached Sommer Schoch, Producing Artistic Director for Somerset’s own semi-professional non-profit Flashback Theater Co., about the idea, and the possibility of incorporating an educational component by involving local students and musicians.
“Sommer loved the idea and due to the magnitude of the production, she thought it was the perfect opportunity to partner with The Center for Rural Development,” said Maupin. “Laura Glover (Managing Director of Marketing and Events) at the Center agreed.”
“These performers and artists have previous experience with several other groups, including Lake Cumberland Children’s Theatre, Somerset Community College, and choirs and bands from Pulaski and Wayne County school systems,” adds Schoch.
“‘All Together Now!’ is the title and we took that to heart by holding auditions at area schools and inviting as many people to participate as we could,” she added.
The show includes solo performances by Amanda Balltrip, Steven Marjerison, Theresa Jean Kibby, Renate Dopp, Martha Pratt, Zachary Hall, Ethan Messer, and Maupin himself. Meredith Braun, who teaches Chorus and Drama at Pulaski County High School, is serving as music director for the production, and Leann Perlowski is choreographer for several of the numbers.
“Oh, man! It’s truly an embarrassment of riches with these stunning artists,” said Maupin. “To get to work with music director Meredith Braun is just mind-blowing. The sounds she gets out of an ensemble is incredible. It’s so exciting to see these young performers grow under her music direction and through their interaction with the adult cast. ... It’s quite an exciting Somerset directorial debut to say the least.”
Maupin noted in particular how many local arts educators are taking part in the production, including Braun, cast members Scott Sexton (PCHS and Northern Middle School Band Director) and Amanda Balltrip (University of the Cumberlands and Governors School for the Arts voice instructor), orchestra members Meagan Gentry (PCHS Assistant Band Director), Megan Lenox (Somerset High School Band Director), John Lenox (Somerset High School Band Director), Anthony Gonzalez (Percussion Instructor), Michelle Simpson (Band and Drama Director at McCreary County High School), Debby McDonald (Piano Instructor), Julia Chereson (Somerset Community College Director of Theatre) and Dawn Pyles (Southern Elementary Music Teacher), along with conductor Austin Gilliatt (Southwestern High School Band Director).
“Our production ... has a cast of ten adults, nine youth from area schools, a 12-member live orchestra, three stage managers, a backstage crew of five, a director, a choreographer, a music director, a sound engineer, and a conductor,” said Maupin. “In all, we’ll have nearly fifty people actively working on this production.
“In this musical revue, audiences will get to experience fifteen showstopping numbers from our favorite musicals, including ‘Into the Woods,’ ‘High School Musical,’ ‘Guys and Dolls,’ ‘Mamma Mia,’ and more! I’m especially thrilled that we have been able to provide an opportunity for these young artists to perform alongside and learn from these dynamite veteran performers, especially as accompanied by a live professional orchestra. It’s rare these days to get to experience these dazzling songs with live musicians, so I’m particularly stoked about that.”
Numbers from other popular shows, including “Godspell,” “Les Misérables,” and “Rent,” will also be performed.
“We first started planning way back in June, held auditions in September, and began rehearsing together in early October,” said Maupin. “It’s been so exciting to be back in a rehearsal room. These artists are absolutely awe-inspiring.”
Two performances of “All Together Now!” will be held next weekend — one on Saturday, Nov. 13, starting at 7:30 p.m., and the other on Sunday, Nov. 14, at 2:30 p.m. on the stage at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset.
Tickets are available at The Center’s Box Office and may be purchased for $18-$20 (plus fees) for adults and $12-$15 (plus fees) for students. For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 606-677-6000, stop by and purchase tickets at The Center, located at 2292 South U.S. 27 (at stoplight no. 15) from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or order tickets online at www.centertech.com. You can also purchase tickets at flashbacktheater.co under the “Events” tab.
Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door at the time of the performance. All tickets are for reserved seating. Patrons are encouraged to mask for this performance, as appropriate.
“We are excited to partner with Flashback Theater Co. on this project and celebrate the return to indoor theatre,” said Glover. “This is a great opportunity to showcase our local talent and revisit songs from some of the world’s most iconic musicals.”
“All Together Now!” will kick off Flashback Theater Co’s 2021-2022 live theater season and is the first of five scheduled productions. Visit www.flashbacktheater.co to learn more about Flashback Theater Co and all upcoming shows.
“The collaboration with Meredith, Leann, and Sommer along with the cast has been so rewarding,” said Maupin. “I can hardly wait to get to share this beautiful work with Somerset audiences. I know they’re in for a real treat.”
