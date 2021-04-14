Credit card usage was a major point of discussion at the monthly meeting of the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA), because while the organization’s new credit cards were a cause to celebrate, they also brought up memories of the allegations concerning financial misappropriation within the organization which SPEDA replaced.
In the previous meeting, SPEDA board members and President/CEO Chris Girdler discussed how long the process was for the economic entity to have a credit card approved.
Until that happened, the organization had been using an expense reimbursement process.
At Thursday’s meeting, Girdler told the board that he felt an official credit card policy should be adopted to maintain accountability on the organization’s funds.
Girdler proposed that procedures for using the cards include having the person whose name is on the card sign every page of a statement and that Girdler himself should also sign off on all statements.
Girdler also said that card users should itemize each receipt writing a description of what was bought and, if bought for a specific piece of equipment such as one of the organization’s two vehicles, which equipment it was bought for.
A draft of the policy will be created for the board to look over at the April SPEDA meeting.
“I just feel like we need to know that in everything we do we’re laying a baseline and a foundation for the future of this organization,” Girdler said. “The more policies like this that we have, the better off we’re all going to be.”
Girdler admitted the idea came about because of the investigation into the finances of the previous economic board, the Somerset-Pulaski County Development Foundation (SPCDF).
After an investigation conducted last year, the SPEDA board sued former SPCDF Assistant Director Mark Bastin and Office Manager Lisa Gadberry, accusing them of taking $400,000 of Foundation money – provided through taxpayer funds – for personal use between 2014 and 2019. SPEDA also accused former SPCDF Executive Director Martin Shearer of knowing about the situation without taking action.
SPEDA is seeking to recuperate money from the defendants.
All three have denied wrongdoing, with Gadberry and Shearer filing motions to dismiss the case.
Additionally, according to court documents, Shearer has filed a cross-claim stating that should it be determined that he owes damages to SPEDA, fault should be assigned to Gadberry and Bastin, and that they should pay any and all damages on Shearer’s behalf.
Gadberry has filed a response, asking that Shearer’s demand be dismissed, and that a judgement be made against Shearer and Bastin “in an amount equal to that which Lisa Gadberry may be required to pay to or on behalf of the Plaintiff.”
No criminal charges have been filed against any of the former SPCDF members.
