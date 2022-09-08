Recreation in Pulaski County never rests.
Michelle Allen, Executive Director of the Somerset-Pulaski County Convention & Visitors Bureau, was pleased to wrap up yet another Labor Day weekend in the Lake Cumberland area.
But while summer is drawing to a close, interest in visiting Pulaski County is not.
"We had a really good weekend," said Allen. "It was a great way to, as some would say, top off the end of the summer, but we've got this weekend coming up, which is the (Lake Cumberland) Poker Run (at State Dock in Jamestown), and I've already seen several big boats come in and we're also calling for rain for that as well."
Certainly, threatening clouds might have slightly dampened the Labor Day weekend tourist turnout, but Allen doesn't think the impact was much more than a drop in the bucket.
"I think your die-hard lake folks, our visitors who come in, they know how Kentucky weather is, and it doesn't scare them off," said Allen. "Some I'm sure didn't come. Our weekend comparable to last was pretty close, and I'd say it was because of the weather forecast, but most people ended up coming because they know it's usually not a wash-out.
"Sometimes you can be sitting in one cove, looking at it raining, and you're not getting rain," she added.
Restaurants and lodging venues stayed busy this weekend, based on the reports Allen has been given. Occupancy was above 80 percent, she said, "a wonderful number for us to have" — and that's only for hotels and motels. It doesn't include short-term rentals.
Overall, the summer has been a successful one for local tourism, said Allen. With few exceptions — such as this past weekend — "we couldn't have asked for better weather," said Allen.
"Look at how many Somernites Cruises we were able to have without big rain storms," she added. "(The Cruise) had some of the biggest crowds they've ever had. Master Musicians Festival did wonderfully this summer. With everything that has gone on, people are still wanting to get out, still wanting to come to the lake, still wanting to go to Pulaski Park and ride the trails. So this summer is going to be comparable to last summer, and last summer was one of our best summers that we've ever had."
Last year's economic impact from tourism was $137 million — the area's largest ever.
Ask Allen what kind of economic impact this year will have compared to the past, she notes that it's hard to tell — because this year isn't over with.
In the past, the end of summer meant the end of tourism season, for the most part. But as Allen pointed out, there are still plenty of attractions left to occur in 2022. Fall agritourism, with offerings like Haney's Appledale Farm and Bear Wallow Farm, are popular draws, but things are also heating up during the cooler months in the heart of Somerset.
"We've still got conferences coming up, we still have the Moonlight Festival (in October), we still have New Year's, we also have a few more of our Somernites Cruise (events)," she said. "It's so exciting (to have year-round tourism interest), and I know it's because of the changes that have been made downtown. The City of Somerset has done a wonderful job to make sure there's something going on almost all the time, and it doesn't cost anything.
"Especially with Moonlight coming up and Kidd G (a country-rap performer) being the headliner, we're going to get some younger kids that are going to be really interested in coming to our downtown," she added. "I'm so thrilled that we an have such a variety of folks coming to Somerset, regardless of whatever festival it is, and start getting our younger folks more interested in staying home because there's going to be more opportunity for things they like doing."
