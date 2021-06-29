Shall we compare Pulaski County's tourism outlook to a summer day? According to a key area tourism official, it's just as sunny.
Things are "a-rockin' and a-rollin'," as Michelle Allen put it. The Executive Director of the Somerset-Pulaski County Convention and Visitors Bureau monitors factors like hotel rooms filled and visitors to businesses, and while it's still a little early in the summer for concrete numbers, Allen said that Pulaski County and the greater lake region is well on its way toward a banner 2021.
"Things are doing really well," said Allen. "Somernites Cruise (this past weekend) had a really good crowd. The (Lake Cumberland) Thunder Run (a poker run at State Dock in Jamestown) last weekend did really well too. A bunch of folks came out from Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Canada. The parking lots were full. So it was really good to see folks showing up."
Of course, in tourism terms, summer effectively begins with Memorial Day in May, but in a more literal sense, it actually began on Sunday, June 20. "So we just had the official start of summer, and it sure has started (well) for us," said Allen.
As far as Memorial Day weekend, hopes were high for a blockbuster holiday in terms of visitation. One might have wondered if a cold and rainy weekend might have put a damper on that, although Memorial Day Monday was a bit nicer. Allen said that wasn't the case, though — the Ohio Navy was locked in and ready to set sail.
"Boaters aren't afraid of a little rain," said Allen. "A lot of tourists coming here are planning to do stuff outside. They know Kentucky weather. It could be sunny, and then be snowing the next hour. Unless we know in advance its 100 percent chance of a total washout, most folks who come to the Lake Cumberland region are coming anyway."
Allen said she's getting "good reports" on lodgings, particularly short-term rentals like cottages and cabins. She said people started booking last year for their 2021 vacation.
"(Local rentals) are a hot commodity," she said. "When one comes available for a summer weekend, everybody seems to jump on it as soon as they can."
Looking ahead to the July 4 holiday, Allen is expecting another big tourist turn-out — and not just for the weekend.
"A lot of people came in this past weekend and stay all week and leave Monday, or come in July 4 weekend and stay the following week, just to take advantage of the extra weekend off," she said. "Saturday and Sunday look good (weather-wise)."
