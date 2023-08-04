Pulaski County High School senior Allie Elise Baird has won the Luke Sink award. The local 17-year-old student is one of two recipients of the award out of more than 250 students.
The Luke Sink Award is given in honor of a Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA) alumnus the late Luke Sink. The goal of the award is to show a light on, not just a student’s academic and creative talent, but also on their humanity and how well they embody the “GSA Spirit.”
GSA is a competitive program which allows students to immerse themselves in the subject of their choice. The days begin at 7:30 a.m. The students work until the evening, and they have few breaks in between.
Baird participated in the Photography and Video art form, which was hosted at The University of Kentucky for three weeks in the month of July. There she studied filmmaking and working with both digital cameras and cameras that shoot on 35mm film. Baird also learned the old-fashioned art of developing film in a darkroom and even filmed her own short documentary.
The documentary featured another GSA student named Avery Pellowe, entitled “Beauty of Relationships”. The film shows off much of Pellowe’s artwork, while Pellowe talks about her autistic process, her inspirations, her desire to help people, and her commitment to Christianity.
Baird touted her advisors Will Cravens and James Kenney as instrumental in her production of the film.
Baird spent weeks shooting supplemental footage before deciding who her movie’s subject would be. After settling on Louisville student Pellowe, she developed a friendship with her and conducted the interview by herself. Baird resonated with Pellowe’s interview answers and was able to connect Pellowe’s words with her own experiences.
Baird began her life as a photographer in 2020. Bored of the pandemic, she was inspired by her mother, Tonya Baird who operates Tonya Lynn Studies. She joined her mother’s photography team and learned the ropes of shot composition and lighting.
“During COVID, I was really struggling,” said Baird. “So my mom ended up asking if I wanted to take photos with her, and I ended up loving it.”
Baird began to build up her own following and her own clientele, and she felt GSA was the perfect way to sharpen her skills. Baird said GSA was one of the best experiences of her life.
GSA was difficult at first, though. Baird recently lost her boyfriend football player Andrew Dodson, who tragically died of an accidental brain injury during a high school scrimmage in April.
“I struggled the first week, I almost pulled out,” said Baird.
She thankfully didn’t and pushed through. Her struggle was not overlooked by the staff and Baird’s peers, and her work paid off when she received the Luke Sink award.
Baird plans to use the story of her relationship with Dodson and her passion for art to pursue public speaking.
“I love to talk about the story,” she said. “I love to tell anybody who will listen about it.”
Baird has created a non-profit in Dodson’s name and has been using it to promote change.
Baird also loves politics, political science, and education. She’s still deciding on where she will attend college, but she hopes she can lobby her awards and her skills to get a top spot.
Baird is a DECA officer, both locally and regionally. She is on the Executive Council, the Golf Team, the Swim Team, and many other clubs and activities.
“I think that my family is kind of the biggest supporting role in my life right now,” she said. “I could not be where I am without them. They pushed me past boundaries that I had, especially with Andrew’s [Dodson] passing.”
Both her family and Dodson’s family have embraced her and helped her to move onward and upward from the tragedy, said Baird.
“Asking for help is a key factor in my life,” said Baird. “I don’t try to stay too hardheaded.”
Readers can view Baird’s website here: https://gsafilmandphotography2023s2.tilda.ws/allieeliesbaird
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.