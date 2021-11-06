Ready, set, stop – breast cancer. The inaugural Alton Blakley 5K is hoping to both raise money for breast cancer research and raise awareness of one of the most deadly forms of cancer.
Saturday’s run/walk had 182 registrants, with 142 people finishers, according to Alton Blakley Family of Dealership’s marketing director Brad Gover.
Brooke Whitis, senior development manager for the north central region of the American Cancer Society, said all the money raised will go towards the American Cancer Society, specifically towards breast cancer research.
It’s also a great way for Whitis and her group to get the word out about how both women and men can develop this particular form of cancer.
“Everyone knows – certainly someone with cancer – but specifically, everyone knows someone with breast cancer,” she said. “So every opportunity we get, we encourage both men and women to make sure they know their bodies and get their mammograms. Men still do not realize that men get breast cancer as well.”
Whitis said it was important to get the word out encouraging everyone to get health screenings, because many have put off preventative screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic played havoc upon social events, as well. Gover pointed out that this 5K was being held in place of the usual Breast Cancer Symposium.
That event had been held annually for 17 years, but it couldn’t be held last year due to the pandemic, and organizers decided it would be best not to hold it this year, so this is the alternative.
“I couldn’t be more pleased with the turnout and just how it all worked out,” Gover said.
Whitis added that the American Cancer Society was thrilled to be invited by the Alton Blakley business to participate. “Brad and his staff went above and beyond, also but to know that it matters so much to people to still do something. I think as a community, people wanted to safely gather again and do something,” she said.
Breast cancer awareness and the goal of finding a cure means a lot to many members of the business. Gover points out that Alton Blakley, Jr.’s sister, Cathy, is a breast cancer survivor, and Gover’s family has also been affected by the disease.
“My mom (Sherry Gover) passed away with breast cancer, and it’s been a long time but [I’m] still emotional. Mom was 50 when she passed away about 24 years ago. Breast cancer hits a lot of families, and it was sure good to just do something to maybe put an end to this one day.”
As for the race itself, it came down to a proverbial photo finish between two Southwestern High School cross country teammates.
According to the final official times announced by GT Races, Trevor Hansen clocked 20:17.8, while Zabrey Bortz clocked 10:18.0.
The two said they had just run their last cross country race of the season just one week ago, and it had been cold, but not nearly as cold as the early morning 5K.
Bortz also admitted that running the 5K was easier than some of their past high school competitions.
Why did they decide to run a race on their weekend off? The two said it was due to peer pressure. Cross country teammate Benjamin Osborne invited them to be a part of it.
Osborne said he wanted to be involved because, “I love running, and this is for a good cause. Two birds with one stone.”
Along with the Alton Blakley Family of Dealerships, the race was sponsored by Chick-fil-A and Baxter’s Coffee.
Volunteers with both Alton Blakley and the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life were on hand, with Whitis saying there were around 30 Relay for Life volunteers directing runners around the course and cheering them on.
