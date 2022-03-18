KelTec employee Bobby Cormier proof-stamps 9mm SUB2000 rifles, similar to ones being shipped to Ukraine, at their manufacturing facility on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Cocoa, Fla. The family-owned gun company was left holding a $200,000 shipment of semi-automatic rifles after a longtime customer in Odessa suddenly went silent during Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Fearing the worst, the company decided to put those stranded 400 guns to good use, sending them to Ukraine's nascent resistance movement. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)