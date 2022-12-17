While veterans gave Americans the gift of freedom, Local Chapter of the American Legion Post 38 gave almost 50 gifts to veterans at both Bluegrass Care and The Neighborhood assisted living Friday (yesterday) along with $100 checks.
The American Legion Post 38 does a lot for veterans around the community, including visiting veterans in hospice and organizing funerals and burials.
The day began as the American Legion met in their headquarters on Enterprise Drive to get some coffee and donuts to work up their energy and also get their heat up in the chilly December weather.
First stop was The Neighborhood, an assisted living center which provides residents with stay-in care and even some with homes on-site.
Chaplain and de facto leader of the bunch Clarence Floyd along with Eugene Lipps, Thomas Hogan, and Jim Dowden carried very heavy gift bags into the facility. They needed to borrow a cart from the aides’ station to transport them and a couple joked about them containing gold bars.
Put together by the Women’s Auxiliary, nobody knew what was even inside the bags and wouldn’t know until the veterans opened them.
“We get the names of each veteran that’s in the nursing homes, and there are six nursing homes,” explained Floyd.
While this quartet went to The Neighborhood, others in the American Legion went to other nursing homes across the county..
After checking in at the front desk, they stopped at each veteran to chat, thank them for their service, and wish them a Merry Christmas.
“Every year, the American Legion honors our veterans on Veteran’s Day and also at Christmas,” said Floyd. “At Christmas, we always take them a monetary gift. Normally, those gifts are donations that people have given us for that purpose. And on Veteran’s Day we always deliver them a card and thank them for their service and let them know, as a veteran, they’re still being remembered.”
Many of the veterans regaled the Legion with stories of their service or time spent with their family. Others were not as sharp-minded as they used to be, but Floyd still shook their hands and let them know that they were important and wanted on Christmas.
Veteran Earnest Cain was moved to tears at the sight of his gift and the company of the veterans.
“Oh, help me,” he said as he cried. Floyd put his hand on the man’s shoulder and thanked him for his service.
The group left The Neighborhood. Dowden had a previous engagement and had to split off while the remaining trio departed to Bluegrass Care to hand out more bags.
There they did the same as they did with The Neighborhood, and spoke to each veteran with respect and appreciation.
They posed for pictures with many and spoke with some of the non-veteran residents that they knew to ask about their families and how they were getting along.
And what does Floyd get out of this? Seeing and talking to the veterans is his main reward, he says. But he also sees it as part of his duty.
“I serve as chaplain for the American Legion, and the responsibility of a chaplain is to maintain a spiritual life for the membership, and that also includes our veterans,” said Floyd. “They only thing we get out of it is just the joy of serving our veterans.”
