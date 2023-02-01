When organizations honor their special longstanding members they award them in a special way.
Sports programs hang banners in their honor at their home venues.
Colleges and universities name buildings in their honor.
Townships may give the honorees a key to the city or name a special day in their honor.
On Tuesday, the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce awarded one of their most loyal and longstanding members. Chamber Executive Director Bobby Clue and Chamber Business Liaison Bill Marshall walked a couple of blocks from the local chamber’s downtown office to make the first-ever lifetime membership presentation to Harold Hurt of Anderson Office Supply.
“It’s a very unique award,” Clue stated. “We’ve never handed out a lifetime membership award before and it’s an opportunity for us to pay tribute to small businesses who have given decades of their lives to Pulaski County.”
“We couldn’t think of a better first recipient of this award than Harold Hurt and Anderson Office Supply,” Clue vaunted. “They have been in business over 62 years, right here in our downtown. Everybody knows Harold (Hurt) and they know the quality of service they’re going get at Anderson Office Supply.”
“We thought he was a very fitting first recipient of this award,” Clue continued. “We’ve given him a lifetime membership, so he’ll never have to pay dues again. He is always going to be on the chamber roles with everything we do, he just never has to pay us another dime to do it. It’s a small token of our appreciation and to say thank you.”
While Hurt was helping customers in the Anderson Office Supply store on Tuesday, Clue and Marshall surprised the longtime business owner with the chamber’s inaugural lifetime achievement award.
As he was handing Hurt his lifetime membership plaque Clue stated, “I’m officially retiring you as a dues-paying member of the Chamber of Commerce. I want to thank you for your decades of service and support of our Chamber of Commerce. I want to thank you for everything you’ve done for us.”
Anderson Office Supply, 116 North Main Street, is a landmark in downtown Somerset. The business was established in 1960 by Clay Anderson, Teresa Hurt’s father and Harold Hurt’s father-in-law. Since that time, Anderson Office Supply has always been a supportive member of the local chamber of commerce.
Papaw, as Clay Anderson is called by his family, worked for Associated Supply in Somerset. The business closed its Somerset store and moved to Lexington. For a year, Papaw got up early, drove to Lexington and worked for Associated Supply. “Roads were not very good then and cars would have flat tires,” Hurt remembers.
The elder Anderson stopped driving and started his own business in his basement. He served 27 counties and would visit customers once a week, delivering supplies, mostly carbon paper and typewriter ribbons, and took orders.
Later, Clyde Ping moved his Clyde’s Men’s Shop from 116 North Main Street to Tradewind shopping center “ ... and Papaw rented the vacant building and we’ve been here ever since,” said Hurt.
Harold Hurt was honored and humbled by the local chamber of commerce’s inaugural lifetime membership award.
“This award means a lot to me,” Hurt stated. “We have survived as a small business because we always make friends with our customers and treat them well.”
