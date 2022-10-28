The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a recent fatal shooting, while the attorney of the individual involved has released a statement to the Commonwealth Journal stating that his client acted in self defense.
Major Jeff Hancock said the sheriff’s office is conducting interviews on the incident and “getting ready to put it to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office for their review, and see how they want to proceed.”
At approximately 1 a.m. on Monday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting complaint at a residence on Ash Street, in the Green Meadows Subdivision of Pulaski County. According to the sheriff’s office, homeowner Jared Anderson observed an individual inside of Anderson’s SUV, which was parked in his driveway. Anderson approached the vehicle, opened the door, and confronted the individual, then fired a handgun at the person inside the SUV, according to the sheriff’s office.
The individual on Anderson’s property was identified as Gregory N. Ramsey, 49, of Somerset. Ramsey was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.
Detective Matt Bryant, with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation’s Division, is working the investigation. There have not been any charges filed to this point.
The Law Office of Jeremy Bartley in Somerset is representing Anderson, and Bartley sent a statement to the Commonwealth Journal this week concerning his client. It reads as follows:
“Kerri (Bartley) and I will be representing Mr. Anderson during this process. First, let me say that it is always tragic to see life lost. My client has been deeply affected by this entire incident.
“With that being said, we are confident that the evidence demonstrates that our client acted in self defense and defense of his fiancée and children.
“He has fully cooperated with authorities as they investigate the matter.
“It is our hope that law enforcement or the prosecutorial agency that reviews this case will make an official declaration that Mr. Anderson did act in self defense so that he can move on with his life without living under the shadow of an investigation.
“My client was forced to make a split second decision and guess at the intentions of an intruder inside his property.
“Mr. Anderson has no criminal history and has devoted his work career to helping others.
“Kentucky has one of the most expansive self defense statutes in the country to protect law abiding citizens from lengthy investigations when they are forced to defend their families.
“We hope that the State will agree, but we are fully prepared to aggressively defend Mr. Anderson if he were to be charged with any offense.”
