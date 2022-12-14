The Somerset Junior Women’s Club does all it can to help people in the community, but around Christmas the local club goes the extra mile with their favorite initiative: Operation Angel Care.
Operation Angel Care is a county-wide initiative helping to ensure every child gets a gift for Christmas.
Originally begun years ago by, then Clear Channel radio, the program was embraced by the Women’s Club who donate time, money, and resources to get every child, naughty or nice, gifts to unwrap on Christmas Day.
For many families, even a small Christmas gift can sometimes be a struggle to afford, especially near the end of the year.
“Most of the time, they may be making money, but everything goes to bills. So, there’s just no extra to buy for Christmas,” said Melanie King, Vice President of Somerset Junior Women’s Club and chair of Operation Angel Care Committee. “Yesterday, I had a child and the only thing they asked for was fidget spinners… That’s something so small, and not a big gift.”
For a child, a present can make all the difference, says King, and she is thankful for her privilege to be a part of the initiative.
Sign-ups for Angel Care began all the way back in September. Families fill out an application for their child. Typical qualifiers are people on food and housing assistance. The application lists the child’s wants and needs.
Referrals for the application are sometimes done through an interview, but can often come from family resource centers and mental health and counseling agencies.
From there, the committee writes the wants of the child on an angel card with only the child’s first name on them. Each card is assigned a number, then the 19 partner businesses put the angel cards on a tree where shoppers can sign out an angel from the tree and shop for that child.
The gift is then brought back to the business, who then sends it off to be given to Rocky Hollow Recreational Center where it will be distributed to some lucky kid.
Money was tight this year, said King, and they had to drain the committee’s checking account to afford to put the program on.
King chalks this up to money being so much tighter for most Pulaskians.
Despite this difficulty, the committee was able to take in donations from people around the county and was able to have the giving-est year yet.
“We had over 1,150 people sign up for trees this year. That’s the most we’ve ever had, that’s about 200 more than last year,” said King.
Each bag will contain about $60n to $70 worth of items. If the bag contains less, the team tries to add other items to the bag.
“Especially with family units,” said King. “So that one child isn’t getting a bunch and the other child isn’t getting as much.”
King estimated at least 25 people assisting with the program just over the past few days plus volunteers who helped deliver toys.
“We had shoppers shopping until almost midnight last night,” she said.
King hopes they can continue to put the program on every year, and is ready to take it on.
“As long as there’s a need we’ll be here,” she said.
