Nothing feels better than a successful kick through the upright goalposts.
Except, perhaps, for the opportunity to give someone the gift of a brighter Christmas.
The Somerset Youth Football League "Angel GoalPost" program is now taking names of students in kindergarten through high school who could use a helping hand this holiday.
"It's the second year we've done it," said SYFL treasurer Kerri Brooks. "We have six teams in SYFL, and also incorporate Meece Middle School football and the high school football team (Somerset). We've asked team moms on each of those teams to submit a list of those they think might need some help, and then contact parents to make sure of that. Then we get a list of who wants to help and give them info and sizes."
It's not dissimilar to projects like the "Angel Tree," where those with a generous spirit anonymously buy for children in need before the holiday. Gift-buyers are encouraged to buy clothes items, and are given sizes of tops and bottoms shoes, and then are also given a description of what the student "likes to do for fun" so that the buyer can also pick up something more in the spirit of Santa's magic bag of toys. Brooks said there is no set spending limit.
The program also gives stockings filled with gift cards and smaller items, in addition to the stuff people buy off the lists.
"Once we gather everything, we let whoever the coach of the team the kid is on go and deliver the presents, so as to try to keep it as anonymous as possible," said Brooks.
"Due to the fact that a lot of our players are from low income families, we strive to keep our league free of fees, we provide a yearly free summer camp and now this (Angel Goalpost)," she added. "When you are part of the Somerset Football Family, it is not just for the football season and what you can contribute to our teams. We love each and every one of our players and want to make their lives better all around, not just as athletes."
Anyone interested in going out and picking out the presents themselves and dropping them off can do so, or if they'd rather, they can make a donation, and "every bit of that money will be spent on Christmas gifts for kids," said Brooks.
For more information, contact Brooks at 606-305-5174. Those who prefer to donate — it's fully tax deductible, noted Brooks — can do so via PayPal (somersetyouthfootball@gmail.com) or Venmo (@somersetyouthfootballleague).
Brooks said they aim to have everything purchased and ready to go by December 12.
She noted that being involved has been an "eye-opening" experience about how people experience the holidays based on how fortunate they are.
"Somerset Football's slogan is 'Long Live The Brotherhood,'" she said. "We believe that is on and off the field. If we can help provide a Christmas for kids who might not otherwise have gotten one — or gotten a much smaller Christmas — while encouraging other players and parents to participate in generosity, we have helped everyone involved!"
