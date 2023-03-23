Jon Harville, Managing Partner of Evans, Harville, Atwell & Company, CPAs (EHA CPAs & Advisors) is pleased to announce the promotion of Angela K. Brown to the position of partner of EHA CPAs & Advisors effective January 1, 2023.
“We are pleased to have Angi become a partner, she has shown herself to be an exceptional asset to our firm.” says Harville.
Brown graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in December 2004 with a Bachelor’s degree in Assets Management. Shortly afterward she earned her certification as a Certified Fraud Examiner and in 2011 she was licensed as a Certified Public Accountant by the Kentucky State Board of Accountancy.
Brown began her professional career with Kentucky Department of Revenue in Frankfort and spent seven years in the Enforcement Division of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control as their auditor. She joined EHA CPAs & Advisors when she and her family moved back to the Somerset area in November 2012.
Brown works primarily in tax, specializing in auto dealerships, medical practices, and small businesses. She is particularly involved in matching clients with available federal and state tax credits, securing close to $300,000 for clients in the last 6 years.
Brown is very involved in our community, serving her third year as the Treasurer of Master Musician’s Festival Inc. and her fifth year as an officer for the Nancy Elementary PTO. She has been heavily involved with the Somerset Rotary Club and Leadership Lake Cumberland Inc., in the past, serving on their executive boards. She is a member of Cedar Point Baptist church.
A native of Somerset, she has been married to Jeremy Brown for 16 years. They have two sons, Christopher and Finn.
EHA CPAs & Advisors is located at 116 Tradepark Drive. EHA CPAs & Advisors provides individuals, closely held businesses and other organizations with tax, consulting, accounting, and wealth management services in partnership with Avantax. The firm opened in 1983 and has spent those 40 years providing superior quality service and support for clients.
