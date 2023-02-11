The Pulaski County Board of Health held its annual meeting Thursday to discuss advancements and issues in healthcare and also approve the budgets for Pulaski County Health Department and sets the tax rate for care.
Thursday, the board assembled to have such a meeting.
The tax rate rate remained at .03 cents per $100 assessed property value. According to Amy Tomlinson, the Executive Director of Lake Cumberland District Health Department, the tax rate has not changed in years and has remained at the .03 cents per $100 for quite some time.
The budget was also approved for Pulaski County Board of Health.
There are 12 members on the board. All of them were in attendance as well as many of the staff of the Lake Cumberland District Health Department. The meetings are open for any citizens to attend.
The board also covered health education numbers, community health assessments, and top health priorities and what strategies would be used to “tackle” them. These top priorities included chronic disease, diabetes, smoking/vaping, and addiction.
They promoted health classes as well for educating the public on diabetes and ways to treat it and prevent it.
On top of setting tax rates and approving the budget, the purpose of these meetings, says Tomlinson, is decide the most efficient course of action for the community.
“We want to make sure to attack things where there’s an impact that can be made,” said Tomlinson. “We’ve identified this as a need, and we’re going to see how we can get the biggest bang for the buck.”
The board wants to look for funding sources and partner with local businesses and organizations as well.
Pulaski’s board of health will assemble again next February. The Lake Cumberland district board meets quarterly. The district board encompasses ten counties and meets at the Russell County Health Department.
The next district board meeting will occur March 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.