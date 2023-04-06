Next Tuesday, Pulaski will see its share of food, fellowship and good, old fashioned politicking as the Pulaski County Lincoln Day Picnic will take place.
The Pulaski County Republican Party and the Republican Women’s Club will sponsor this year’s dinner, happening at 6 p.m. at Suits Us Farm on West Ky. 80.
Tickets are $25 for individuals, $45 for couples or $200 for a full table reservation.
Besides food, Republican Party Chair Bill Turpen said, “We’ll have some bluegrass music, we’ll honor Abraham Lincoln, and candidates will have a chance to speak.”
Those candidates include the top-runners for the office of governor. Turpen said that Daniel Cameron, Ryan Quarles, Alan Keck and Mike Harmon have RSPV’d, as had Kelly Craft’s lieutenant governor pick, Max Wise, who will be speaking on Craft’s behalf.
Turpen added that all 12 of this year’s Republican gubernatorial candidates were invited, but said that he understands that some of those candidates may be operating on budgets that don’t allow them to make it to all of the events around the state.
“It’s very exciting, because we have such a great field of candidates,” Turpen said of the crowded field. “I think that any one of these candidates would make us a great governor. And I think whoever wins is going to come out with a united Republican party. I think they would be very qualified, and, it’s certainly my opinion, would make us a much better governor than we presently have.”
On top of the governors candidates, Turpen said that several downticket state candidates will be on hand. Everyone running for office will have the opportunity to speak to the crowd.
However, Turpen said organizers have put into place a system which ensures those candidates don’t overstay their welcome.
Candidates will have 5 minutes to speak, and if they go over that, the organizers will have “something” to let them know their time is up, Turpen said.
“Kind of like Fancy Farm,” he laughed, referring to the annual large-scale political picnic that takes place in August.
The Pulaski event is open to anyone who wants to learn more about the Republican candidates, although Turpen admits that it may only be of interest to those eligible to vote “Republican” in the May 16 primary.
Still, Turpen said he expects it to be a fun event for attendees.
“We’re looking for a rip-roaring time,” he said.
More info can be found on the “Pulaski County Kentucky GOP” Facebook page.
