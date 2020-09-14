MONTICELLO, Ky. — Fish and Wildlife Officers from around the state have assisted local water patrol efforts to keep law and order on Lake Cumberland this weekend. Officers made 21 more arrests Saturday into early Sunday morning.
Wayne County’s Detention Center booked in seven more men for boating under the influence and other charges Saturday night. Eleven others including four men and seven women were arrested for alcohol intoxication, with a couple of those having other charges.
Those arrested and brought in at the Wayne County Jail include:
• William Gay, 64, of Seminole, Florida, for boating under the influence and failure to operate at idle speed in a harbor or congested area.
• James Mills, 43, of Richmond, for boating under the influence and failure to operate at idle speed in a harbor or congested area.
• Michael Ray, 31, of Stamping Ground, for boating under the influence and criminal littering.
• Austin Begley, 26, of Florence, for boating under the influence and riding on bow while motorboat in motion.
• Alexander Edwards, 36, of Louisville, for boating under the influence and motorboat to be registered and numbered.
• David Berry, 40, of Louisville, for boating under the influence and failure to operate a boat at idle speed in a harbor or congested area.
• Donnie Morgan, 49, of New Richmond, Ohio, for boating under the influence, failure to operate a motorboat at idle speed in a harbor or congested area and menacing.
• Zachary Hon, 35 of Independence, Ky., for alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd offense, and disorderly conduct 1st.
• Rahkim Johnson, 26, of Cincinnati; Elizabeth Hon, 35, of Independence; Alexandra Herbert, 22, of East Sparta, Ohio; Matthew Neibur, 34, of Leesburg, Indiana; Alexandra Ballard, 23 of Boston, Ky.; Trevor Mason, 21, of Overtown, Ky.; Katie Wressler, 32, of Cleveland, Ohio; Joshua Riggs, 27, of Hodgenville, Ky.; Amber Stoneman, 35, of Murfeesboro, Tenn.; and Shanda Brown, 39, of Taylorsville, Ky., were all charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd offense. Brown was additionally charged with disorderly conduct 2nd degree and menacing.
Saturday night, Pulaski County’s Detention Center booked the following three men for boating under the influence and other charges:
• Darren Youtsey, 57, of Somerset, for boating under the influence and failure to operate at idle speed in a harbor or congested area.
• Ryan Moehring, 25, of Covington, for boating under the influence and riding on the bow while motorboat in motion.
• Seth Bush, 24, of Owens, Ky., for boating under the influence, failure to operate at idle speed in a harbor or congested area, riding on the bow while motorboat in motion and failure to keep right of middle channel.
Youtsey, Moehring and Bush were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Although Covid 19 canceled out the 2020 Poker Run, lots of visitors kept their reservations in the Lake area. Water patrol officers arrested at least 31 individuals this weekend.
