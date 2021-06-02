Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Cloudy with rain arriving overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Cloudy with rain arriving overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.