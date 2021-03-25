Pulaski County was very well represented at the first-ever “Appy” Awards.
Not only did local singer-songwriter Kevin Dalton beat out big names like Sturgill Simpson and Nick Jamerson in the category of Americana musical performers, but the talented eye of Sarah Cahill was also recognized — and rewarded.
Cahill won “Best Photographer” at the virtually-held Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards this past weekend. A local photographer, Cahill is often out and about capturing major local events like Master Musicians Festival.
“It honestly feels very validating to win ‘Best Photographer’ at the first annual Appy’s, because it feels like all my hard work is being recognized in the region,” said Cahill, a 2014 graduate of Southwestern High School. “I was very excited to hear my name as the winner, because I know the other nominees have a strong portfolio as well.”
To be in contention, an artist or group could submit themselves or fans could submit them — as long as the nominee is living in or originally from the 13-state Appalachia region. The public was able to vote on their top five, and those five then went to “our esteemed judging panel,” said Jill Hamlin, Assistant Fine Arts Director for Big Sandy Community and Technical College. She noted that the panel is made up of music industry songwriters, actors and actresses, and recording engineers who have worked with the best of the best. “This was not just somebody’s cousin stepping in to say, ‘Hey, we like these tunes,’” she said. “... Obviously, (Dalton’s album) caught their ear and they really liked it.”
The “Appy” Awards represents the whole swath of Appalachian talent, from New York all the way down to Mississippi. That includes musicians, visual artists, short films and documentaries, and more — even high school and middle school musical ensembles. In fact, the Pulaski County High School choir was nominated in a category for choirs at that education level.
Hamlin said the awards were originally supposed to be a true “red carpet event,” but because of COVID-19 concerns, it was held virtually as a pay-per-view event, filmed at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, Ky.
“The Appalachian region is a lot bigger than what people think,” said Hamlin. “It’s a big deal to really highlight the arts and entertainment district in Appalachia — up-and-comers and people who have already made it in the industry. ... It’s kind of a way to show that, listen, we have all these great things, all these great talents, we’re educated people, more than what you see in the media where this negative stigma is portrayed. We have so much to offer.”
Cahill doesn’t know who nominated her for the awards, or which work of her was submitted, though she believes it likely represented the Appalachian music scene. That’s a focus for Cahill — music photography, with the majority of her work found in shooting live concerts and performances.
“I love shooting shows at the local venues in the region and of course music festivals,” said Cahill. “I also work with bands on portrait and promo work, but I have experimented in other styles of photography such as senior and family portraits.”
The daughter of journalists, Cahill’s interest in photography first clicked during her first semester at Western Kentucky University.
“I was an advertising major, but we were introduced to all of the School of Journalism majors in our first intro class,” she said. “I didn’t really have an interest in becoming a photojournalism major, but I did take a few photography classes throughout my time there to learn the basics.”
She got the chance to shoot her first Master Musicians Festival (MMF) here in Somerset in 2016 and she knew she’d been captured by the photo bug.
“In 2018, I moved back home to Somerset after graduating and started volunteering with MMF as a social media coordinator, which really allowed me to immerse myself in the local music scene,” said Cahill. “I think I was averaging like four shows a week for free, so really cutting my teeth in the live music photography style. I moved up to Lexington a few months later and all of those friendships from that time allowed me to establish myself in the region.”
Cahill found herself going up against a collection of other photographers from around the state and region — Alexis Faye, Larry Epling, Amanda Brewer, and Shawn Thompson. Cahill knew a few of them, but was impressed by the ones she didn’t after looking up their work after the announcement of the top five in their category.
“I honestly did not think I was going to win this award,” she said. “I am still very young in my photography career, and there are so many incredible Appalachian photographers that have been in the region for decades that have an amazing collection of work.”
Nevertheless, she’s proud to stand alongside the other nominees and people like Dalton — who was also nominated with his band the Tuesday Blooms in the “Indie/Folk” category, along with bandmate Tommy Cate, a harmonica whiz, for “Best Wind and Brass” — in representing the wealth of talent in this part of the country. She hopes the award will help her continue to be an ambassador for the region and lead to more opportunities shooting shows, telling stories, and encouraging other young photographers to pick up a camera and start telling their own Appalachian stories.
“I feel like we are living in a time where Appalachian culture is becoming more acknowledged for the immense talent and cultural offerings,” said Cahill. “The sense of pride is stronger than ever, and I am happy to be recognized as an ambassador with winning this award. I am from Somerset, Ky., and my mother’s side has a rich history with the region from the early years of colonization, and I am very proud to be of this heritage.”
