All area schools will be closing down classes for two weeks, and entertaining those newly freed-up students will be a little more difficult since the City of Somerset has decided to close down all its parks and recreational facilities as well.
Superintendent Kyle Lively made the announcement Thursday evening that Somerset Independent’s classes will be canceled from Monday, March 16 through Friday March 27.
Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) days will begin Tuesday, March 17, and all parents and students are asked to pick up their NTI packets from their respective schools starting on that day.
Beginning this Saturday, all extracurricular activities are suspended through March 27. The After School Childcare Program is cancelled for those two weeks as well.
Lively said the decision came after Governor Andy Beshear and the Commissioner of Education recommended that all Kentucky schools close for the upcoming two weeks due to the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation.
“The governor and commissioner will reevaluate the situation at the end of this two-week period, at which time they may or may not extend their cancellation recommendation,” Lively said.
“More detailed information will be provided about this process in the near future.”
Friday morning, Somerset Christian School also announced its closure via social media. Like Somerset Independent, Somerset Christian will be closed from March 16 through March 27.
“During this time there will be no activities in our facility. The office will be open part-time to take calls and answer emails, but do not come to the building unless it is an emergency as this will make the closing less [effective],” according to a statement from the school.
Teachers will send instructional packets home for students to work on, and teachers will answer questions through email.
Science Hill announced it would be closing its doors for a longer time period, from March 16 through April 13.
The school asked students and parents to check on Sunday for additional information on how to pick up NTI packets Monday.
On Thursday, the Science Hill Board of Education approved for Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse to apply for 10 NTI days which allow students to do classwork from home, thus avoiding a missed day of school that the district would have to make up. Science Hill has not utilized NTI days previously, but with the threat of school closures due to coronavirus concerns looming, Dyehouse and the board felt it prudent to take advantage of the program while they had the opportunity, Dyehouse said.
Having 10 NTI days available would allow Science Hill to take off several weeks, and students could make up 10 of those days at home. Dyehouse also said he's hearing there's "a real good chance" state legislators could allow for 10 more NTI opportunities, for a total of 20 days.
Pulaski County Schools were the first district to announce they were going to close down, making that announcement Thursday afternoon.
Superintendent Patrick Richardson said the schools would be closed from March 16 through March 27 and would utilize iLearn days. He added that it was important for students to attend Friday in order to receive their iLearn instructions.
"Public health officials will be assessing the state COVID-19 status at the end of this 2-week period," Richardson stated. "Further closures may or may not be recommended.
Supt. Richardson added that starting at the end of the day Friday, "all extracurricular activities including athletics will be suspended through March 27. More information will be forthcoming."
A further announcement was made Friday stating that Pulaski Schools wanted to ensure that students who needed meals for those two weeks would be provided for.
"We will be offering food pickup from our elementary schools and select locations on the bus routes in your community. If your student needs meals during this time, please contact your child's school with the name and bus number. If your child is a middle or high school student, and you are picking up your meal from a school, please let the receptionist know which elementary you will be going to. If you would like to know where the pickup points are at, the receptionist will be able to tell you, and there will also be a list available on our Facebook page and Pulaski.net soon."
Pickup at the schools will be drive-thru from 11 a.m. to noon, and at community locations from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Also on Friday, Somerset city government made to decision to close down all parks and recreational facilities for the foreseeable future. No timeframe was given for when they will reopen.
The closures affect areas such as Rocky Hollow, City Fit, Somersport Park and Fischer Fun Park.
The city issued this statement: "Although we have not had any confirmed issues with the coronavirus in Somerset or Pulaski County at this point, we want to take all precautions for our citizens and the health of our community. ... We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. As we monitor the situation, we will make announcements about the reopening of these facilities."
